4WD stolen, rolled and abandoned at Imbil

POLICE are asking for help after a stolen 4WD was found damaged and abandoned near Imbil.

The white Nissan Navara was stolen from the Borumba Creek camp grounds early on April 15.

It was driven to the intersection of Bella Creek Rd and Yabba Creek Rd before it was rolled down an embankment, with the occupants fleeing the scene.

Police are also seeking help after two men who were seen taking tin stored in front of a house on Meyers St.

The roof sheeting was loaded onto a vehicle described as a white flatbed truck between 9.30am and 11am on April 4.

A 28-year-old Imbil woman has also been charged with stealing a camera left behind at a Yabba Creek Rd playground on March 13.

She is scheduled to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

A number of drink and drug driving offences were also recorded over the Easter long weekend as tourists descended on the region.

A 47-year-old Gympie man recorded the highest reading of the period at 0.097, almost twice the legal limit.

He is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on May 18.

Crime stoppers bowls day will be held at Imbil Bowls on Sunday, April 30.

Starting at 9am, the event is set to be a fantastic fun filled day for all with lots of prizes up for grabs.

Entry is $15.

The next Imbil Rural Watch meeting will be held from 7.30pm at Kandanga Hall on Monday May 1.

It is a free event, and this month's topic will be domestic and family violence.