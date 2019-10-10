Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TERRIBLE SIGHT: Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex this week. Drivers are urged to slow down and take care.
TERRIBLE SIGHT: Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex this week. Drivers are urged to slow down and take care.
News

4th koala in 7 weeks killed on Tin Can Bay Rd near Laminex

Shelley Strachan
by
10th Oct 2019 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS on the Tin Can Bay Rd near Laminex have been urged to slow down after the fourth koala in less than two months was hit and killed by a car last night.

A member of the Koala Action Gympie Region group was called to the scene near Laminex after the young male koala was spotted in the grass on the side of the road; he was the fourth young male koala to die after being hit by a car on that road since August 22.

Two other koalas were found by locals and one by a Gympie ambulance, KAGR co-ordinator Michelle Daly said this morning.

TERRIBLE SIGHT: Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex this week. Drivers are urged to slow down and take care.
TERRIBLE SIGHT: Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex this week. Drivers are urged to slow down and take care.

The Tin Can Bay Rd near Laminex is fast becoming a hot spot for dead koalas, with one killed there on September 19, another on September 24 and then another one this week. A fourth koala was found dead on August 22 on Tin Can Bay Rd near Ross Creek at Goomboorian.

If you do hit a koala while driving, or you see a dead koala on the road, koala advocates have asked motorists to stop and check it (unless it is unsafe to do so) and always call a wildlife rescue service location details for them to attend.

Female koalas and other marsupials such as kangaroos and wallabies may have a joey in the pouch or a young one nearby. The koala may have an ear tag to identify it, or it may be well known to a local resident due to its markings.

The data gathered helps information on points of impact and the causes of death an injury is essential to waving vulnerable species - the koala is on the threatened species list.

dead koala gympie animals gympie koalas laminex road kill threatened species tin can bay rd
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    NAMED: 2 people to appear at Gympie District Court today

    premium_icon NAMED: 2 people to appear at Gympie District Court today

    News The following people are appearing in Gympie District Court today, October 10.

    Gympie weather: Here comes the rain at last

    premium_icon Gympie weather: Here comes the rain at last

    News Bureau tips welcome change on the way, even in the drought-hit west

    'She was out of my league' - Gympie couple ties the knot

    premium_icon 'She was out of my league' - Gympie couple ties the knot

    News ... in the friend-zone for four years and now they are married.

    Gympie region man admits to child rape, indecent dealing

    premium_icon Gympie region man admits to child rape, indecent dealing

    News Plea reversed in last-minute development in Gympie District Court