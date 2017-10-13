4m seas, 30-knot winds head for Cooloola Coast

Dangerous sea conditions expected off Rainbow Beach mean the shark nets will be pulled out of the water tomorrow.

SOME shark control nets will be removed from the water tomorrow due to forecasts of strong winds and potentially dangerous sea conditions.

Fisheries Queensland Manager Shark Control Program Jeff Krause said the nets would be removed from Rainbow Beach, Mooloolaba, Wurtulla and Caloundra.

"The Bureau of Meteorology is warning that seas and winds will build in the lead up to Monday resulting in up to 4 metre seas and 30 knot winds in these locations,” Mr Krause said.

"At present the forecast conditions are that it will be safe to remove the nets tomorrow, so we're planning to do so before they become a potential hazard.”

TANGLED UP: This sub-adult bottle nose dolphin was killed in shark nets off Noosa's Main Beach this year. Contributed

Mr Krause said high seas caused by strong winds could cause some equipment to become adrift.

"Shark control equipment that is loose in the water can be a danger to swimmers so we must remove the apparatus for a short period for safety reasons.

"In rough conditions however, it's important that people take advice from the lifesaving service about whether it's safe to swim at all,” he said.

The remaining Shark control equipment off the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast will remain in place as the forecast weather conditions are within tolerance.

The Rainbow Beach, Mooloolaba, Wurtulla and Caloundra shark control nets are expected to be returned to the water on Wednesday next week, weather permitting.

If you see shark control equipment including ropes, netting or buoys that have come loose, call the Shark Hotline on 1800 806 891.

