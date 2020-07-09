$4m, 12 projects, 122 jobs coming to Gympie region

A dozen Gympie Regional Council projects are being delivered with the help of more than $4 million in State Government funding. The full list of approved works is yet to be revealed.

A dozen Gympie Regional Council projects are being delivered with the help of more than $4 million in State Government funding. The full list of approved works is yet to be revealed.

KILKIVAN’S Equestrian Centre will finally be finished and Goomeri will get its pool back thanks to more than $4 million in State Government help.

These projects were among a dozen approved today as part of the State’s COVID Works for Queensland program geared to drive the region’s post-pandemic recovery.

The projects are spread across the region.

The Goomeri pool has been shut since early January due to problems with its backwash and filtration system.

These projects are joined on the list by the new Monlnad waste transfer station, upgrades to Goomeri’s skate park, improving irrigation at the Gympie Hockey Complex and One Mile Ovals.

The work is expected to create more than 120 jobs in the region as it unrolls.

The full list of projects, and their costs, is yet to be revealed.

All projects must be finished by June next year.

Goomeri residents protested for their pool to be reopened earlier this year. Upgrades to the pool are among the works to be funded by the State. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Mayor Glen Hartwig said the council was looking forward to delivering the projects for the community.

“These projects will make a real difference in helping the community get through this period by improving liveability as well as creating jobs for local families,” Mr Hartwig said.

The projects funded were largely “repairs and upgrades to existing facilities that don’t cost the earth to put in or maintain” not projects with “bells and whistles that may not be needed”, he said.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the positive impacts would be felt almost immediately.

“This program is specifically designed to help councils get their communities back on their feet as quickly as possible and minimise any long-term effects of the global coronavirus pandemic which is impacting economies around the world,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

Fittings at the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre will be completed as part of the approved works.

“We’re continuing to manage the health response and that means we have started delivering Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“I am very pleased that projects aimed at enhancing tourism and health as well as improving water and waste infrastructure will be funded through this fantastic initiative.”

Gympie council’s funding is part of a wider $200 million pie dished up by the State to help drive economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic.