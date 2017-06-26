MEGA LIST: 49 things to do around Gympie these school holidays

SATURDAY JUNE 24
1. First Lego League Robotics Demonstration
The First Lego League is winding up and we are about to have a public demonstration of what everyone has been learning over the last 8 weeks. We invite you to join us to see what the participants have been up to.
Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie
When: 10.30am-11.30am
Bookings not needed
Inquiries: (07) 5481 0859
MONDAY JUNE 26
2. Cars 3 at the Movies, rated G
LIGHTNING McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he's still the best race car in the world.
Where: Gympie Cinema, 82 Monkland St, Gympie
Session times: Mon June 26 - 9:30am; Tues June 27 - 11:20am; Wed June 28 - 9:30am; Thurs June 29 - 11:45am.
All Admits $8 from Thursday June, 29.
More information: Visit the Gympie Cinemas website.
3. Junior Tennis Fun
IF YOU'RE a kid, love hitting a ball and playing in a fun environment, then this is the tournament for you.
When: 8.30am-12.30pm.
Where: Reg English Tennis Centre, Cartwright Rd, Gympie
Cost: $25 for one session or $45 for two.
Family discounts apply with morning tea and lunch provided.
To book ring: 0417 746 795
TUESDAY, JUNE 27
4. Despicable Me 3 at the movies (Rated PG)
GRU meets his twin brother Dru he never knew about.
All Admits $8 from Monday,June 26.
Session times: Mon June 26t - 11:40am & 1:35pm; Tues June 27 - 9:30am & 1:35pm; Wed June 28 - 11:40am & 1:35pm; Thurs June 29 - 9:50am.
More information: Visit the Gympie Cinemas website.
5. Dreamy dream catchers
Create an imaginary world within a dreamy dreamcatcher using paint and collage. Hang it up to catch all your dreams.
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, Nash St, Gympie
When: 10.30am-12pm
Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)
Ages: 6 to 12 years
15 places available.
Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.
6. Get out - Get active
Bring the whole family along to this great outdoor program.
Littlies will love the jumping castle and big kids can take on their mates in bubble soccer suits. There will also be giant yard games such as Jenga and Checkers, team games and face painting.
Where: Amamoor Recreation Grounds and Lion Park, 30 Amamoor St, Amamoor
When: 10am- 1pm
Age: Under 17 years (Children under 12 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult).
Cost: FREE
What to bring and wear: Participants must bring a sense of fun and adventure, a water bottle and closed in shoes (if playing bubble soccer).
Bookings: No bookings required.
Inquiries: 1300 307 800
7. Kite and paper plane making at Imbil Library.
The theme for the Winter School Holidays is Flight, so we are taking to the skies. Join us for kite and paper plane making and demonstration.
Where: Imbil Library, 123-125 Yabba Rd, Imbil
When: 10.30am-11.30am
Bookings not essential. For more information phone, 5481 5488.
8. Scratch workshop for beginners at Gympie Library.
Scratch is a free programming language and online community where you can create your own interactive stories, games, and animations. We will show you the basics of Scratch.
Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie
When: 10.30am-11.30am
Bookings essential: phone 5481 0859.
9. Miniature Clay pieces
Construct a wonderful miniature place with Prue from Pesart Art.
Use clay and learn how to join and mould your art piece.
Part 2 of this workshop will be held on Friday 7 July, 1 to 3pm.
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St
When: 1pm-3pm
Cost: $17 (or $13 for FOG members)
Ages: 6 to 12 years.
15 places available.
Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
10. MyGolf Junior Golf Clinics
IF YOU'RE looking to get into swing of things these holidays then the MyGolf Junior Golf Clinic is the perfect morning out for you. Today's clinic will concentrate on the Long Game - Irons and Woods on a Par 3 Golf Course.
When: 9.30-11am.
Where: Gunabul Homestead
Cost: $20 per junior (includes golf clinic and barbecue).
To book: Visit here
Inquiries: 0411 515 402
11. Junior Tennis Fun
IF YOU'RE a kid, love hitting a ball and playing in a fun environment, then this is the tournament for you.
When: 8.30am-12.30pm.
Where: Reg English Tennis Centre, Cartwright Rd, Gympie
Cost: $25 for one session or $45 for two.
Family discounts apply with morning tea and lunch provided.
To book ring: 0417 746 795
12. Pipe Dreamz Indoor Skate Park
SCOOT or skate the days away in the school holidays in Gympie's indoor skate park.
Bookings are available for parties (private sessions) on Saturday or Sunday mornings from 9am-11am. Contact us to pre book now or to find out more.
Where: 780 Crescent Rd, Gympie
School holiday timetable:
Monday - Saturday
9am - 8pm
CLOSED Sunday
13. Teeny Weeny Artworks
CREATE a cute and fun series of miniature artworks with Tina the Fairy and express your treasured moments.
Use ink on paper and a range of mixed media painting and/or drawing.
Inspired by the exhibition 'The Small Ones Plus' by Cecile Steenbergen.
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St
When: 10am - 12 pm
Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 FOG members)
Ages: 6 to 12 years
15 places available
Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.
14. Kite and paper plane making at Goomeri Library.
The theme for the Winter School Holidays is Flight, so we are taking to the skies. Join us for kite and paper plane making and demonstration.
Where: Goomeri Library, 35 Moore St, Goomeri
When: Wednesday 28 June
Time: 10.30am-11.30am
Bookings not essential. For more information phone, 4168 4340.
15. Scratch workshop for beginners at Tin Can Bay Library.
SCRATCH is a free programming language and online community where you can create your own interactive stories, games, and animations. We will show you the basics of Scratch.
Where: Tin Can Bay Library, 4463 Tin Can Bay Rd, Tin Can Bay
When: 10.30am-11.30am
Bookings essential: phone 5486 4355.
16. Abstract Colourful Collages
Be inspired by the exhibition 'Between the Lines' by Justine and Richard Newport and create a painted collage of words and colour. Facilitated by Sabine from Glitzy Glamour.
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St
When: 1pm - 3pm.
Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)
Ages: 6 to 12 years.
15 places available; book on 5481 0733
Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.
17. Kite and paper plane making at Kilkivan Library
The theme for the Winter School Holidays is Flight, so we are taking to the skies. Join us for kite and paper plane making and demonstration.
Where: Kilkivan Library, 31 Bligh Street, Kilkivan
When: 2pm-3pm
Bookings not essential. For more information phone, 5484 1209.
18. Scratch workshop for beginners at Rainbow Beach Library
Scratch is a free programming language and online community where you can create your own interactive stories, games, and animations. We will show you the basics of Scratch.
Where: Rainbow Beach Library, 32 Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach
When: 2pm-3pm
Bookings essential: phone 5486 3705.
THURSDAY JUNE 29
19. Get out Get Active Goomeri
Bring the whole family along to this great outdoor program.
Littlies will love the jumping castle and big kids can take on their mates in bubble soccer suits. There will also be giant yard games such as Jenga and Checkers, team games and face painting.
Location: Goomeri Sports Ground, McIovr St, Goomeri
Age: Under 17 years (Children under 12 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult).
Cost: FREE
What to bring and wear: Participants must bring a sense of fun and adventure, a water bottle and closed in shoes (if playing bubble soccer).
Bookings: No bookings required.
Inquiries: 5481 0792
20. Kite and paper plane making.
The theme for the Winter School Holidays is "Flight", so we are taking to the skies.
Join us for kite and paper plane making and demonstration.
Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie
When: 10.30am-11.30am
Bookings not essential. For more information phone, 5481 0859.
21. Mixed media Art
Discover a new form of art with Tina the Fairy that is created through sound and vibration.
Something different for an exciting learning experience. Then create mixed media artworks on paper.
Where: Gympie regional Gallery, 39 Nash St
When: 1-3pm
Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)
Ages: 6 to 12 years
15 places available
Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
22. Netball Clinic
IMPROVE your netball skills with netball superstar Caitlin Bassett and co.
When: Ages 8-11 years 8am-10am, ages 12 and above 11am-1pm
Where: Gympie Netball Association, Rose St, Gympie
Cost: $60
Registration: Email caitlinbassett@hotmail.com
23. MyGolf Junior Golf Clinic
IF YOU'RE looking to get into swing of things these holidays then the MyGolf Junior Golf Clinic is the perfect morning out for you. Today's clinic will concentrate on the Short Game - chipping and putting on a Par 3 Golf Course.
When: 8-9.30am
Where: Gunabul Homestead
Cost: $20 per junior (includes golf clinic and barbecue).
To book: Visit here
Inquiries: 0411 515 402
$20 per junior (inc. golf clinic & BBQ)
24. Star the Truth of You
Dig deeper into what it means to express from the Truth of You... understanding that everything is a reflection for us.
You are the inspiration as you have fun developing a mixed media collage piece in response to that innermost connection, the essence of you.
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St
When: 10am-12 noon
Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)
Ages: 14 years and up
15 places available
Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.
25. Paint your mood to music
Sabine from Glitzy Glamour will take you on a journey with different types of music.
You will respond to the mood of the music while you create your own masterpiece.
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie
When: 1-3pm
Cost: $8.50 (or $6.5 for FOG members)
Ages: 6 to 12 years
15 places available
Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.
26. Friday Night Session at Gympie Ten Pin
Special holiday deals at Gympie Ten Pin these holidays.
When: Start bowling from 5pm, bookings essential.
Where: Gympie Ten Pin, 1a Potter St, Gympie
Cost: $5 a game
Or check out the Everyday Special where you can get 1 game of bowling, a cup of chips and a can of drink for $13.50 between 10am and 4pm.
Inquiries: 5482 6688
SATURDAY, JULY 1
27. Trash test Dummies ON STAGE
Bring the whole family along to see this world-class circus performance - with riotous stunts and an astonishing display of balance, acrobatics, slapstick and juggling.
Doors open from 3pm for pre-show competitions and activites. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Performance begins at 4pm.
Where: Gympie Civic Centre, Mellor St
When: 3-6pm
Age: All ages.
Number of places: 400
Cost: $5 per person or 5 tickets for $20. Children under 5 are free.
Bookings: Pre-book your tickets by clicking here. Tickets are also available at the door if not sold out prior.
Inquiries: 5481 0792/ 1300 307 800
MONDAY, JULY 3
28. Junior Tennis Fun
IF YOU'RE a kid, love hitting a ball and playing in a fun environment, then this is the tournament for you.
When: 8.30am-12.30pm.
Where: Reg English Tennis Centre, Cartwright Rd, Gympie
Cost: $25 for one session or $45 for two.
Family discounts apply with morning tea and lunch provided.
To book ring: 0417 746 795
TUESDAY, JULY 4
29. Colourful Sculpture
Create interesting and stunning 3D recycled sculptural works of art filled with shape, form and colour with Tina the Fairy.
Inspired by the exhibition 'Sensory Ecology'.
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St
When: 10am - 12pm
Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)
Ages: 6 years and up
15 places available
Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.
30. Get Out - Get Active Rainbow Beach
Bring the whole family along to this great outdoor program.
Littlies will love the jumping castle and big kids can take on their mates in bubble soccer suits. There will also be giant yard games such as Jenga and Checkers, team games and face painting.
Where: Rainbow Beach Centre Block
When: 10am- 1pm
Age: Under 17 years (Children under 12 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult)
Cost: FREE
What to bring and wear: Participants must bring a sense of fun and adventure, a water bottle and closed in shoes (if playing bubble soccer).
31. Robotics: Battle Bots with Lego Mindstorm
Be prepared for battle with Lego Mindstorm. Learn how to code Lego Mindstorm robots and create robot wars.
Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie
When: 10.30am-12noon
Bookings essential: phone 5481 0859
32. Scratch workshop for beginners at Imbil Library
Scratch is a free programming language and online community where you can create your own interactive stories, games, and animations. We will show you the basics of Scratch.
Where: Imbil Library, 123-125 Yabba Rd, Imbil
When: 10.30am-11.30am
Bookings essential: phone 5484 5488.
33. Nature Sculpture
Discover the amazing language of nature with Tina the Fairy. Be inspired by the exhibition 'Sensory Ecology' and use mixed media and recycled bits and bobs to create your nature sculpture.
Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie
When: 1-3pm.
Ages: 6 to 12 years
15 places available
Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.
WEDNESDAY JULY 5
34. Buck to Bronco Coaching Clinic
JOIN us for a day out at the Brisbane Broncos' training ground where you will get the opportunity to participate in a skills clinic with staff from the Broncos Club.
Your participation includes: memberships with exclusive merchandise (water bottle, drawstring bag, lanyard, cardholder, 2-for-1 ticket offer to a 2017 Broncos home game, plus lots more.
Departure and return: Gympie Civic Centre
Where: Broncos Leagues Club, 92 Fulcher Rd, Red Hill from 8.30am and 5pm.
Age: 10-14 years
Cost: $30 includes membership, transport and lunch
What to bring and wear: Suitable clothing for the skills clinic (closed in shoes, a water bottle, snacks).
Bookings: Bookings are required at www.eventbrite.com.au/
More information: 1300 307 800/5481 0792
35. Junior Tennis Fun
IF YOU'RE a kid, love hitting a ball and playing in a fun environment, then this is the tournament for you.
When: 8.30am-12.30pm.
Where: Reg English Tennis Centre, Cartwright Rd, Gympie
Cost: $25 for one session or $45 for two.
Family discounts apply with morning tea and lunch provided.
To book ring: 0417 746 795
36. MyGolf Junior Golf Clinic
IF YOU'RE looking to get into swing of things these holidays then the MyGolf Junior Golf Clinic is the perfect morning out for you. Today's clinic will concentrate on the Long Game - Irons and Woods on a Par 3 Golf Course.
When: 9.30-11am.
Where: Gunabul Homestead
Cost: $20 per junior (includes golf clinic and barbecue).
To book: Visit here
Inquiries: 0411 515 402
37. Pets or toys art
Choose your own subject then make lots of different artworks around that theme.
It could be your pet, favourite toy or holiday place.
Facilitated by Sabine from Glitzy Glamour.
When: 10am - 12pm
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St
Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)
Ages: 6 to 12 years
15 places available
Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.
38. Kite and paper plane making at Tin Can Bay Library
The theme for the Winter School Holidays is Flight, so we are taking to the skies. Join us for kite and paper plane making and demonstration.
Where: Tin Can Bay Library, 4463 Tin Can Bay Rd, Tin Can Bay
When: 10.30am-11.30am
Bookings not essential. For more information phone, 5486 4355.
39. Scratch workshop for beginners at Goomeri Library
Scratch is a free programming language and online community where you can create your own interactive stories, games, and animations. We will show you the basics of Scratch.
Where: Goomeri Library, 35 Moore St, Goomeri
When: 10.30am-11.30am
Bookings essential: phone 4168 4340
40. Animal Artist Books
Use lots of different coloured paper to correspond with animal prints and makings.
Turn you pages into an artist book with a different story.
Facilitated by Sabine Gaber from Glitzy Glamour.
When: 1-3pm
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie
Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)
Ages: 6 to 12 years
15 places available
41. Kite and paper plane making at Rainbow Beach
Kite and paper plane making at Rinbow Beach Library.
The theme for the Winter School Holidays is Flight, so we are taking to the skies. Join us for kite and paper plane making and demonstration.
Where: Rainbow Beach Library, 32 Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach
When: 2pm-3pm
Bookings not essential. For more information phone, 5486 3705.
42. Scratch workshop for beginners at Kilkivan Library
Scratch is a free programming language and online community where you can create your own interactive stories, games, and animations. We will show you the basics of Scratch.
Where: Kilkivan Library, 31 Bligh St, Kilkivan
When: 2pm-3pm
Bookings essential: phone 5484 1209.
THURSDAY, JULY 6
43. Clever Collages
Using the landscape as inspiration to construct a collage using clever gluing and cutting techniques.
Inspired by the exhibition 'Sensory Ecology'.
When: 10am-12pm
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St
Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)
Ages: 6 to 12 years
15 places available
Phone the Gallery on 5481 0773 to book.
44. Movin and Groovin
Move and groove with your art!
Transform and respond to your experience with Peta Lehane.
Explore and make some painting and clay modelling using found natural resources.
Inspired by the exhibition 'Sensory Ecology'.
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie
When: 1-3pm
Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)
Ages: 6 to 12 years
15 places available
Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.
45. Paper lantern making for young adults.
An activity just for young adults. Create amazing lanterns from bamboo and a variety of decorating materials.
This is for 13-17 year olds only.
Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie
When: 3.30pm-6.30pm
Bookings essential: phone: 5481 0859
FRIDAY, JULY 7
46. Fabulous Painting
Make a wonderful painting with Prue from Pesart Art using one colour and white (monochrome).
Be inspired by the exhibition 'Between the Lines' by Justine and Richard Newport.
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie
When: 10am-12pm
Cost: $8.50 (of $6.50 for FOG members)
Ages: 6 to 12 years
15 places available
Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.
47. Friday Night Session at Gympie Ten Pin
Special holiday deals at Gympie Ten Pin these holidays.
When: Start bowling from 5pm, bookings essential.
Where: Gympie Ten Pin, 1a Potter St, Gympie
Cost: $5 a game
Or check out the Everyday Special where you can get 1 game of bowling, a cup of chips and a can of drink for $13.50 between 10am and 4pm.
Inquiries: 5482 6688
SATURDAY, JULY 8
48. State of Origin Skate Night
Dress in your favourite team colours to get in the spirit of the Qld V's NSW Roller Hockey Match
Where: SkateZone Gympie, 15 Dennis Little Drive, Glanmire
When: 6:30 - 8:30pm
Cost: $10 + Skate Hire
Other school holiday opening times:
Tuesday June 27 - Friday June 30: 11.30am-2.30pm
Tuesday July 4 - Friday July 7: 11.30am-2.30pm
Inquiries: 5482 2211
SUNDAY, JULY 9
49. MyGolf Junior Golf Clinic
IF YOU'RE looking to get into swing of things these holidays then the MyGolf Junior Golf Clinic is the perfect morning out for you. In today's clinic you can play 9 holes.
When: 3-4.30pm
Where: Gunabul Homestead
Cost: $20 per junior (includes golf clinic and barbecue).
To book: Visit here
Inquiries: 0411 515 402