MEGA LIST: 49 things to do around Gympie these school holidays

26th Jun 2017 2:24 PM
Contributed

SATURDAY JUNE 24

1. First Lego League Robotics Demonstration

The First Lego League is winding up and we are about to have a public demonstration of what everyone has been learning over the last 8 weeks. We invite you to join us to see what the participants have been up to.

Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie

When: 10.30am-11.30am

Bookings not needed

Inquiries: (07) 5481 0859

MONDAY JUNE 26

2. Cars 3 at the Movies, rated G

LIGHTNING McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he's still the best race car in the world.

Where: Gympie Cinema, 82 Monkland St, Gympie

Session times: Mon June 26 - 9:30am; Tues June 27 - 11:20am; Wed June 28 - 9:30am; Thurs June 29 - 11:45am.

All Admits $8 from Thursday June, 29.

More information: Visit the Gympie Cinemas website.

3. Junior Tennis Fun

IF YOU'RE a kid, love hitting a ball and playing in a fun environment, then this is the tournament for you.

When: 8.30am-12.30pm.

Where: Reg English Tennis Centre, Cartwright Rd, Gympie

Cost: $25 for one session or $45 for two.

Family discounts apply with morning tea and lunch provided.

To book ring: 0417 746 795

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

4. Despicable Me 3 at the movies (Rated PG)

GRU meets his twin brother Dru he never knew about.

All Admits $8 from Monday,June 26.

Session times: Mon June 26t - 11:40am & 1:35pm; Tues June 27 - 9:30am & 1:35pm; Wed June 28 - 11:40am & 1:35pm; Thurs June 29 - 9:50am.

More information: Visit the Gympie Cinemas website.

5. Dreamy dream catchers

Create an imaginary world within a dreamy dreamcatcher using paint and collage. Hang it up to catch all your dreams.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, Nash St, Gympie

When: 10.30am-12pm

Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)

Ages: 6 to 12 years

15 places available.

Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.

 

Contributed

6. Get out - Get active

Bring the whole family along to this great outdoor program.

Littlies will love the jumping castle and big kids can take on their mates in bubble soccer suits. There will also be giant yard games such as Jenga and Checkers, team games and face painting.

Where: Amamoor Recreation Grounds and Lion Park, 30 Amamoor St, Amamoor

When: 10am- 1pm

Age: Under 17 years (Children under 12 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult).

Cost: FREE

What to bring and wear: Participants must bring a sense of fun and adventure, a water bottle and closed in shoes (if playing bubble soccer).

Bookings: No bookings required.

Inquiries: 1300 307 800

7. Kite and paper plane making at Imbil Library.

The theme for the Winter School Holidays is Flight, so we are taking to the skies. Join us for kite and paper plane making and demonstration.

Where: Imbil Library, 123-125 Yabba Rd, Imbil

When: 10.30am-11.30am

Bookings not essential. For more information phone, 5481 5488.

8. Scratch workshop for beginners at Gympie Library.

Scratch is a free programming language and online community where you can create your own interactive stories, games, and animations. We will show you the basics of Scratch.

Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie

When: 10.30am-11.30am

Bookings essential: phone 5481 0859.

9. Miniature Clay pieces

Construct a wonderful miniature place with Prue from Pesart Art.

Use clay and learn how to join and mould your art piece.

Part 2 of this workshop will be held on Friday 7 July, 1 to 3pm.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St

When: 1pm-3pm

Cost: $17 (or $13 for FOG members)

Ages: 6 to 12 years.

15 places available.

Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

10. MyGolf Junior Golf Clinics

IF YOU'RE looking to get into swing of things these holidays then the MyGolf Junior Golf Clinic is the perfect morning out for you. Today's clinic will concentrate on the Long Game - Irons and Woods on a Par 3 Golf Course.

When: 9.30-11am.

Where: Gunabul Homestead

Cost: $20 per junior (includes golf clinic and barbecue).

To book: Visit here

Inquiries: 0411 515 402 　

11. Junior Tennis Fun

IF YOU'RE a kid, love hitting a ball and playing in a fun environment, then this is the tournament for you.

When: 8.30am-12.30pm.

Where: Reg English Tennis Centre, Cartwright Rd, Gympie

Cost: $25 for one session or $45 for two.

Family discounts apply with morning tea and lunch provided.

To book ring: 0417 746 795

12. Pipe Dreamz Indoor Skate Park

 

 

SCOOT or skate the days away in the school holidays in Gympie's indoor skate park.

Bookings are available for parties (private sessions) on Saturday or Sunday mornings from 9am-11am. Contact us to pre book now or to find out more.

Where: 780 Crescent Rd, Gympie

School holiday timetable:

Monday - Saturday

9am - 8pm

CLOSED Sunday

13. Teeny Weeny Artworks

CREATE a cute and fun series of miniature artworks with Tina the Fairy and express your treasured moments.

Use ink on paper and a range of mixed media painting and/or drawing.

Inspired by the exhibition 'The Small Ones Plus' by Cecile Steenbergen.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St

When: 10am - 12 pm

Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 FOG members)

Ages: 6 to 12 years

15 places available

Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.

 

Contributed

14. Kite and paper plane making at Goomeri Library.

The theme for the Winter School Holidays is Flight, so we are taking to the skies. Join us for kite and paper plane making and demonstration.

Where: Goomeri Library, 35 Moore St, Goomeri

When: Wednesday 28 June

Time: 10.30am-11.30am

Bookings not essential. For more information phone, 4168 4340.

15. Scratch workshop for beginners at Tin Can Bay Library.

SCRATCH is a free programming language and online community where you can create your own interactive stories, games, and animations. We will show you the basics of Scratch.

Where: Tin Can Bay Library, 4463 Tin Can Bay Rd, Tin Can Bay

When: 10.30am-11.30am

Bookings essential: phone 5486 4355.

16. Abstract Colourful Collages

Be inspired by the exhibition 'Between the Lines' by Justine and Richard Newport and create a painted collage of words and colour. Facilitated by Sabine from Glitzy Glamour.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St

When: 1pm - 3pm.

Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)

Ages: 6 to 12 years.

15 places available; book on 5481 0733

Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.

17. Kite and paper plane making at Kilkivan Library

The theme for the Winter School Holidays is Flight, so we are taking to the skies. Join us for kite and paper plane making and demonstration.

Where: Kilkivan Library, 31 Bligh Street, Kilkivan

When: 2pm-3pm

Bookings not essential. For more information phone, 5484 1209.

18. Scratch workshop for beginners at Rainbow Beach Library

Scratch is a free programming language and online community where you can create your own interactive stories, games, and animations. We will show you the basics of Scratch.

Where: Rainbow Beach Library, 32 Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach

When: 2pm-3pm

Bookings essential: phone 5486 3705.

THURSDAY JUNE 29

19. Get out Get Active Goomeri

Bring the whole family along to this great outdoor program.

Littlies will love the jumping castle and big kids can take on their mates in bubble soccer suits. There will also be giant yard games such as Jenga and Checkers, team games and face painting.

Location: Goomeri Sports Ground, McIovr St, Goomeri

Age: Under 17 years (Children under 12 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult).

Cost: FREE

What to bring and wear: Participants must bring a sense of fun and adventure, a water bottle and closed in shoes (if playing bubble soccer).

Bookings: No bookings required.

Inquiries: 5481 0792

20. Kite and paper plane making.

The theme for the Winter School Holidays is "Flight", so we are taking to the skies.

Join us for kite and paper plane making and demonstration.

Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie

When: 10.30am-11.30am

Bookings not essential. For more information phone, 5481 0859.

21. Mixed media Art

Discover a new form of art with Tina the Fairy that is created through sound and vibration.

Something different for an exciting learning experience. Then create mixed media artworks on paper.

Where: Gympie regional Gallery, 39 Nash St

When: 1-3pm

Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)

Ages: 6 to 12 years

15 places available

Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

22. Netball Clinic

IMPROVE your netball skills with netball superstar Caitlin Bassett and co.

When: Ages 8-11 years 8am-10am, ages 12 and above 11am-1pm

Where: Gympie Netball Association, Rose St, Gympie

Cost: $60

Registration: Email caitlinbassett@hotmail.com

23. MyGolf Junior Golf Clinic

IF YOU'RE looking to get into swing of things these holidays then the MyGolf Junior Golf Clinic is the perfect morning out for you. Today's clinic will concentrate on the Short Game - chipping and putting on a Par 3 Golf Course.

When: 8-9.30am

Where: Gunabul Homestead

Cost: $20 per junior (includes golf clinic and barbecue).

To book: Visit here

Inquiries: 0411 515 402 　

$20 per junior (inc. golf clinic & BBQ)

24. Star the Truth of You

Dig deeper into what it means to express from the Truth of You... understanding that everything is a reflection for us.

You are the inspiration as you have fun developing a mixed media collage piece in response to that innermost connection, the essence of you.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St

When: 10am-12 noon

Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)

Ages: 14 years and up

15 places available

Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.

25. Paint your mood to music

Sabine from Glitzy Glamour will take you on a journey with different types of music.

You will respond to the mood of the music while you create your own masterpiece.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie

When: 1-3pm

Cost: $8.50 (or $6.5 for FOG members)

Ages: 6 to 12 years

15 places available

Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.

26. Friday Night Session at Gympie Ten Pin

Special holiday deals at Gympie Ten Pin these holidays.

When: Start bowling from 5pm, bookings essential.

Where: Gympie Ten Pin, 1a Potter St, Gympie

Cost: $5 a game

Or check out the Everyday Special where you can get 1 game of bowling, a cup of chips and a can of drink for $13.50 between 10am and 4pm.

Inquiries: 5482 6688

SATURDAY, JULY 1

 

Contributed

27. Trash test Dummies ON STAGE

Bring the whole family along to see this world-class circus performance - with riotous stunts and an astonishing display of balance, acrobatics, slapstick and juggling.

Doors open from 3pm for pre-show competitions and activites. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Performance begins at 4pm.

Where: Gympie Civic Centre, Mellor St

When: 3-6pm

Age: All ages.

Number of places: 400

Cost: $5 per person or 5 tickets for $20. Children under 5 are free.

Bookings: Pre-book your tickets by clicking here. Tickets are also available at the door if not sold out prior.

Inquiries: 5481 0792/ 1300 307 800

MONDAY, JULY 3

28. Junior Tennis Fun

IF YOU'RE a kid, love hitting a ball and playing in a fun environment, then this is the tournament for you.

When: 8.30am-12.30pm.

Where: Reg English Tennis Centre, Cartwright Rd, Gympie

Cost: $25 for one session or $45 for two.

Family discounts apply with morning tea and lunch provided.

To book ring: 0417 746 795

TUESDAY, JULY 4

29. Colourful Sculpture

Create interesting and stunning 3D recycled sculptural works of art filled with shape, form and colour with Tina the Fairy.

Inspired by the exhibition 'Sensory Ecology'.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St

When: 10am - 12pm

Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)

Ages: 6 years and up

15 places available

Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.

30. Get Out - Get Active Rainbow Beach

Bring the whole family along to this great outdoor program.

Littlies will love the jumping castle and big kids can take on their mates in bubble soccer suits. There will also be giant yard games such as Jenga and Checkers, team games and face painting.

Where: Rainbow Beach Centre Block

When: 10am- 1pm

Age: Under 17 years (Children under 12 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult)

Cost: FREE

What to bring and wear: Participants must bring a sense of fun and adventure, a water bottle and closed in shoes (if playing bubble soccer).

 

Contributed

31. Robotics: Battle Bots with Lego Mindstorm

Be prepared for battle with Lego Mindstorm. Learn how to code Lego Mindstorm robots and create robot wars.

Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie

When: 10.30am-12noon

Bookings essential: phone 5481 0859

32. Scratch workshop for beginners at Imbil Library

Scratch is a free programming language and online community where you can create your own interactive stories, games, and animations. We will show you the basics of Scratch.

Where: Imbil Library, 123-125 Yabba Rd, Imbil

When: 10.30am-11.30am

Bookings essential: phone 5484 5488.

33. Nature Sculpture

Discover the amazing language of nature with Tina the Fairy. Be inspired by the exhibition 'Sensory Ecology' and use mixed media and recycled bits and bobs to create your nature sculpture.

Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie

When: 1-3pm.

Ages: 6 to 12 years

15 places available

Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.

WEDNESDAY JULY 5

 

Contributed

34. Buck to Bronco Coaching Clinic

JOIN us for a day out at the Brisbane Broncos' training ground where you will get the opportunity to participate in a skills clinic with staff from the Broncos Club.

Your participation includes: memberships with exclusive merchandise (water bottle, drawstring bag, lanyard, cardholder, 2-for-1 ticket offer to a 2017 Broncos home game, plus lots more.

Departure and return: Gympie Civic Centre

Where: Broncos Leagues Club, 92 Fulcher Rd, Red Hill from 8.30am and 5pm.

Age: 10-14 years

Cost: $30 includes membership, transport and lunch

What to bring and wear: Suitable clothing for the skills clinic (closed in shoes, a water bottle, snacks).

Bookings: Bookings are required at www.eventbrite.com.au/

More information: 1300 307 800/5481 0792

35. Junior Tennis Fun

IF YOU'RE a kid, love hitting a ball and playing in a fun environment, then this is the tournament for you.

When: 8.30am-12.30pm.

Where: Reg English Tennis Centre, Cartwright Rd, Gympie

Cost: $25 for one session or $45 for two.

Family discounts apply with morning tea and lunch provided.

To book ring: 0417 746 795

36. MyGolf Junior Golf Clinic

IF YOU'RE looking to get into swing of things these holidays then the MyGolf Junior Golf Clinic is the perfect morning out for you. Today's clinic will concentrate on the Long Game - Irons and Woods on a Par 3 Golf Course.

When: 9.30-11am.

Where: Gunabul Homestead

Cost: $20 per junior (includes golf clinic and barbecue).

To book: Visit here

Inquiries: 0411 515 402

37. Pets or toys art

Choose your own subject then make lots of different artworks around that theme.

It could be your pet, favourite toy or holiday place.

Facilitated by Sabine from Glitzy Glamour.

When: 10am - 12pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St

Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)

Ages: 6 to 12 years

15 places available

Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.

38. Kite and paper plane making at Tin Can Bay Library

The theme for the Winter School Holidays is Flight, so we are taking to the skies. Join us for kite and paper plane making and demonstration.

Where: Tin Can Bay Library, 4463 Tin Can Bay Rd, Tin Can Bay

When: 10.30am-11.30am

Bookings not essential. For more information phone, 5486 4355.

39. Scratch workshop for beginners at Goomeri Library

Scratch is a free programming language and online community where you can create your own interactive stories, games, and animations. We will show you the basics of Scratch.

Where: Goomeri Library, 35 Moore St, Goomeri

When: 10.30am-11.30am

Bookings essential: phone 4168 4340

40. Animal Artist Books

Use lots of different coloured paper to correspond with animal prints and makings.

Turn you pages into an artist book with a different story.

Facilitated by Sabine Gaber from Glitzy Glamour.

When: 1-3pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie

Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)

Ages: 6 to 12 years

15 places available

41. Kite and paper plane making at Rainbow Beach

Kite and paper plane making at Rinbow Beach Library.

The theme for the Winter School Holidays is Flight, so we are taking to the skies. Join us for kite and paper plane making and demonstration.

Where: Rainbow Beach Library, 32 Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach

When: 2pm-3pm

Bookings not essential. For more information phone, 5486 3705.

42. Scratch workshop for beginners at Kilkivan Library

Scratch is a free programming language and online community where you can create your own interactive stories, games, and animations. We will show you the basics of Scratch.

Where: Kilkivan Library, 31 Bligh St, Kilkivan

When: 2pm-3pm

Bookings essential: phone 5484 1209.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

43. Clever Collages

Using the landscape as inspiration to construct a collage using clever gluing and cutting techniques.

Inspired by the exhibition 'Sensory Ecology'.

When: 10am-12pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St

Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)

Ages: 6 to 12 years

15 places available

Phone the Gallery on 5481 0773 to book.

44. Movin and Groovin

Move and groove with your art!

Transform and respond to your experience with Peta Lehane.

Explore and make some painting and clay modelling using found natural resources.

Inspired by the exhibition 'Sensory Ecology'.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie

When: 1-3pm

Cost: $8.50 (or $6.50 for FOG members)

Ages: 6 to 12 years

15 places available

Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.

 

Contributed

45. Paper lantern making for young adults.

An activity just for young adults. Create amazing lanterns from bamboo and a variety of decorating materials.

This is for 13-17 year olds only.

Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie

When: 3.30pm-6.30pm

Bookings essential: phone: 5481 0859

FRIDAY, JULY 7

46. Fabulous Painting

Make a wonderful painting with Prue from Pesart Art using one colour and white (monochrome).

Be inspired by the exhibition 'Between the Lines' by Justine and Richard Newport.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie

When: 10am-12pm

Cost: $8.50 (of $6.50 for FOG members)

Ages: 6 to 12 years

15 places available

Phone the Gallery on 5481 0733 to book.

47. Friday Night Session at Gympie Ten Pin

Special holiday deals at Gympie Ten Pin these holidays.

When: Start bowling from 5pm, bookings essential.

Where: Gympie Ten Pin, 1a Potter St, Gympie

Cost: $5 a game

Or check out the Everyday Special where you can get 1 game of bowling, a cup of chips and a can of drink for $13.50 between 10am and 4pm.

Inquiries: 5482 6688

SATURDAY, JULY 8

48. State of Origin Skate Night

Dress in your favourite team colours to get in the spirit of the Qld V's NSW Roller Hockey Match

Where: SkateZone Gympie, 15 Dennis Little Drive, Glanmire

When: 6:30 - 8:30pm

Cost: $10 + Skate Hire

Other school holiday opening times:

Tuesday June 27 - Friday June 30: 11.30am-2.30pm

Tuesday July 4 - Friday July 7: 11.30am-2.30pm

Inquiries: 5482 2211

SUNDAY, JULY 9

49. MyGolf Junior Golf Clinic

IF YOU'RE looking to get into swing of things these holidays then the MyGolf Junior Golf Clinic is the perfect morning out for you. In today's clinic you can play 9 holes.

When: 3-4.30pm

Where: Gunabul Homestead

Cost: $20 per junior (includes golf clinic and barbecue).

To book: Visit here

Inquiries: 0411 515 402 　

Gympie Times

Topics:  art gallery gympie july june kids netball rugby league clinic school holidays tennis things to do whatson what'son whats-on

