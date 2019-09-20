Menu
A 49-lot subdivision has been proposed at Southside.
49 housing lots on 4.8ha of Gympie land

scott kovacevic
by
20th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
FORTY-nine new properties are on the horizon on the Southside as part of a major subdivision proposed off Furness Rd.

Under the the plan about 4.8ha of land within the Southside Local Development Area is to be split, with Furness Rd extended to create a north-south connection.

Panda St is also in line to be lengthened.

Stage one consists of nine lots ranging in from 649-827sqm in size. Another 15 lots size 527-733sqm are to arrive in stage two, and then rounded out by 25 in stage three more ranging from 567-944sqm. Developers Northern Resources originally planned to divide the land into 50 properties.

BIG PROJECT: A 49-lot subdivision is proposed at Southside.
BIG PROJECT: A 49-lot subdivision is proposed at Southside. File

Water run-off from the site has been tagged as the biggest concern with the subdivision.

The developers said it is "imperative” the project does not make it worse, and improvements for run-off to Lily St is included in the plan.

"Once the development has been completed, all disturbed portions of the site will be rehabilitated or covered by some form of protection against soil erosion... These improvements will include structures, paved areas, and landscaping.”

