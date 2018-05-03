485 people have already voted for Gympie's new councillor

Gympie Regional Council before the resignation of Mary Valley James Cochrane, who will be replaced in this weekend's Division 8 by-election.

Gympie Regional Council before the resignation of Mary Valley James Cochrane, who will be replaced in this weekend's Division 8 by-election. Renee Albrecht

HUNDREDS of Division 8 residents have already cast their vote ahead of tomorrow's Gympie Regional Council by-election.

There are 4420 voters in Division 8, which takes in much of the Mary Valley; 2213 are women and 2207 are men.

The candidates are former councillor Julie Walker, former shire engineer Bob Fredman and supply teacher Tim Jerome.

By 10.15am today 485 people had already voted at the pre polling booth at the Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, where the three candidates have spent most of their week.

Polling booths for tomorrow's vote open at 8am and close at 6pm, when counting will begin. The booths will be located at Jones Hill State School, Amamoor State School, Kandanga State School and the Mary Valley College in Imbil.

All booths have wheelchair access.

Anyone living outside the area but still on the local electoral role has until 5pm on Tuesday, May 15 to lodge their postal vote.

Telephone Voting

Telephone voting for the by-elections is available to electors who:

cannot vote without assistance because of an impairment or an insufficient level of literacy;

cannot vote at a polling booth because of an impairment;

are special postal voters; or

are distance voters.

To use this service you must register by midday on by-election day (5 May) by calling 1300 912 782.