480 sangas and free beer, community rallies for hero fireys

HELPERS: Simon Menzies, Bianca Dow, Sharni Rickards, Missy Curry and Trena Waugh made 480 sandwiches yesterday for the hard working firefighters in Widgee.

HELPERS: Simon Menzies, Bianca Dow, Sharni Rickards, Missy Curry and Trena Waugh made 480 sandwiches yesterday for the hard working firefighters in Widgee.

IT IS in times of crisis and need that a community bands together to make it through, and the bushfire that has been burning for a week at Black Snake has certainly brought that out in the Gympie region.

From simple things like handing out food and water to the volunteer firefighters battling to contain the fire, to one local resident shouting the frontline two cartons of beer during a scorcher of a day, the gestures have gone a long way.

The bushfire burning near Widgee on Wednesday night, when fire crews worked tirelessly through the night to put in containment lines.

The team at Farmer and Sun woke up at 4am for a 5am start yesterday and then made 480 sandwiches for the hard working firefighters.

Woolworths Southside donated the bread, Bakers Delight donated bread-rolls and Ace Wholesalers donated the containers, napkins and juices.

“It is definitely important to help the volunteer firefighters out as they’re putting in long hours to help out the community,” Farmer and Sun owner Trena Waugh said.

“It’s great seeing the community come together to help each other out.

“Hopefully, they can contain the situation as quickly as possible.”

Their help might be needed over the next week or so with the possibility of more sandwiches requested.

COURAGEOUS EFFORT: Fireys worked all Wednesday night backburning at Upper Thorneside Rd near Widgee.

“We made an assortment of sandwiches from corn meat, to chicken, pork, eggs, bacon, ham and lots of salad,” she said.

Gympie Regional Council is helping where possible, with one council truck filling fixed wing aerial bombers each day since Friday and another water truck supporting QFES at Widgee.

Thirty residents were evacuated on Wednesday during the heightened fire threat in the Upper Thorneside and Thornside Road area. Council staff told residents if they required emergency accommodation, they should call them on 1300 307 800.

People evacuating with large animals can head to Woolooga Saleyards and contact Dan Sullivan on 0408 883 921. Animal owners will need to attend to and feed their animals while at the saleyards.

“It’s a hard gig at the moment and it’s important that we band together to help each other out,” Mr Sullivan said yesterday.

“The offer is out there that anyone with cattle or stock can leave them at the saleyards as there’s water and all we’ll have to work out is the feeding situation.

“The fireys have done a great job at keeping the fire under control. There is a number of pens and water is provided.”