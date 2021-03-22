48 men and women facing Gympie Magistrates Court today
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday March 22:
Alexander-Dunn, Keigan Michael
Bayldon, Brett Ingliss
Bramley, Megan Anne
Brennan, Ramona Leigh
Burgess, Alyce Maree
Butler, Jamie Dennis Geoffry
Campbell, Jake Richard
Caulfield, Nathan John
Chapman, Justin Shane
Chilly-Ross, Steven Arthur
Condon, Bud Fredrick
Cougan, Andrew James
Coyne, Michael Carswell
Cummings, Sammie Lorraine
Dahlstrom, Kevin John
Davies, Jake James
Doyle, Conan Lee
Dyhrberg, Trent Edward
Fitzgerald, Abby Lynn
Foster, Amy Leigh
Gallaher, Keven Alan Ralphael
Goodwyn, Christopher
Goward, Mathew James
Greentree, Darren John
Halcrow, Lucas John, Mr
Hastings, Adam Mark
Howard, Ian Lee
Hutchison, Brodie Lee
Jones, Kilah Johnelle
Knight, Justin Lee
Lightfoot, Neil Allan
Little, Michael John
Maher, Jasminum Veronica
Manz, Anna Denise
Mcfadyen, Jack Raets
Mcmanus, Mitchell Oswald
Mcrae, Cameron Anthony
Moulden, Anthony Mark
Munn, Peter Timothy
Namana, Adrian Hapaera
Platten, Christina Mary
Pyke, Alena Eve
Radford, Jed Thomas
Saurine, Kalabe John Steven
Sing, Liam Brighton
Smith, Tamika Louise
Walser, Jessica Lynn
Warner, Shannon May