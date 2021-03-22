48 men and women facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday March 22:

Alexander-Dunn, Keigan Michael

Bayldon, Brett Ingliss

Bramley, Megan Anne

Brennan, Ramona Leigh

Burgess, Alyce Maree

Butler, Jamie Dennis Geoffry

Campbell, Jake Richard

Caulfield, Nathan John

Chapman, Justin Shane

Chilly-Ross, Steven Arthur

Condon, Bud Fredrick

Cougan, Andrew James

Coyne, Michael Carswell

Cummings, Sammie Lorraine

Dahlstrom, Kevin John

Davies, Jake James

Doyle, Conan Lee

Dyhrberg, Trent Edward

Fitzgerald, Abby Lynn

Foster, Amy Leigh

Gallaher, Keven Alan Ralphael

Goodwyn, Christopher

Goward, Mathew James

Greentree, Darren John

Halcrow, Lucas John, Mr

Hastings, Adam Mark

Howard, Ian Lee

Hutchison, Brodie Lee

Jones, Kilah Johnelle

Knight, Justin Lee

Lightfoot, Neil Allan

Little, Michael John

Maher, Jasminum Veronica

Manz, Anna Denise

Mcfadyen, Jack Raets

Mcmanus, Mitchell Oswald

Mcrae, Cameron Anthony

Moulden, Anthony Mark

Munn, Peter Timothy

Namana, Adrian Hapaera

Platten, Christina Mary

Pyke, Alena Eve

Radford, Jed Thomas

Saurine, Kalabe John Steven

Sing, Liam Brighton

Smith, Tamika Louise

Walser, Jessica Lynn

Warner, Shannon May