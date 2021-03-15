48 men and women facing Gympie court today

Today‘s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday March 15, 2021:

Bange, Andrew Joseph, Mr

Barton, Warrick Albert Leslie

Bell, Luke Angus

Bennett, Levi

Bishop, Meredith Jean

Blythe, Tyler John

Boston, Shane Grant

Brosnan, Taylor Benjamin

Calman, Tailyce Jamie

Cook, Jacinta Anne, Mrs

Desrosiers, Rose Maylany

Doolan, Phillip Leonard, Mr

Doran, Helen Rachael

Freeman, Nathan John, Mr

Fry, Robert Albert

Gatward, Jareth Crae

Goodwyn, Heidi

Grimstone-Remy, Daniel John

Horvat, Joshua Peter

Jeremy, Cory Douglas

Jeremy, Simon Geoffrey

Johnston, Michael Patrick

Keating, Corey James

Khattab, Ziddane

Koeneman, Matthew Frank

Kross, Thomas Roy

Lovett, Trent Kenneth, Mr

Manz, Anna Denise

Matthews, Chey Callum

Mcrae, Cameron Anthony

Moseley, Christopher Robert, Mr

Nixon-Harradine, Soul Rebel

Patterson, Jason Craig, Mr

Pratt, Nicole Elisabeth

Pyke, Alena Eve

Scheib, Dylan Philip Dallas

Smith, Darryl Ronald

Smith, Matthew James

Smith, Zane Ryan

Taylor, Corey William, Mr

Ten-Bohmer, Cristle Maria

Thomas, Charles Anthony

Van Steenis, Zachary Kees

Vercon, Clinton James

Waddle, Joshua Leigh

Wallace, Amber Annette

Warner, Kaiden Stewart James

Williams, Douglas John