48 HOURS: 7 things that happened in the Gympie region

The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury. Clayton's Towing

1. SATURDAY 10.30am: Motorbike ride gone wrong

A YOUNG teen's morning motorbike ride ended abruptly when he crashed in a paddock at Long Flat on Mary Valley Rd on Saturday.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to Gympie Hospital where he was treated for a broken wrist and in a stable condition for further treatment.

2. SATURDAY 11.50am: Three car pile up in Mary St

The three-car pile-up on Mary St this morning. Josh Preston

AN ELDERLEY man who was trying to park his car in Mary St on Saturday rammed a parked car into another car when he mistakenly accelerated instead of braking.

The three-car dingle occurred outside the Gympie Mini Market, where the driver's wife was trying to direct the man in his Holden Commodore from the footpath.

Nobody was reported injured at the scene.

3. SATURDAY 6.25am: Driver found 'wandering along road' near mangled wreck

THE driver of a car that was left in a mangled mess around a tree was found by emergency services "wandering along the road".

The man crashed the silver sedan on the Old Bruce Hwy at Federal about 6.25am Saturday and was found by fire and rescue workers near the crash.

The officers gave him first aid until paramedics arrived.

He was was taken hospital with a minor head injury.

4. SATURDAY 9pm: Mayor back-flips on controversial Gold Rush Parade change

Gympie Gold Rush parade 2016. LEEROY TODD

GYMPIE Regional Council have backflipped on a decision to change the venue of the 2018 Gold Rush Parade after public pressure.

In a statement released on their Facebook page Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said the Gold Rush Parade continue through Mary St after beginning Mellor St.

A statement released by the Gympie Regional Council on their Facebook page at 9pm Saturday on the change of venue for the Gold Rush Parade BACK to Mary St. Donna Jones

The disappointment of residents and traders about the proposed change was acknowledged in the statement.

"Council is always keen to listen to the views of local residents and work with them to make events a success."

6. SUNDAY 3am: Man jumps from moving car at Curra

A MAN who jumped from a moving car at Curra in the early hours of Sunday is in a serious condition in a Brisbane hospital.

The 28-year-old was a passenger in the back of a Nissan patrol on Cliff Jones Rd after leaving a party about 3am when he "decided he wanted to return to the party and jumped out of the moving car", a Gympie police officer said.

The man sustained head injuries and was taken to Gympie Hospital and was later transported to Brisbane in a reportedly serious condition, police said.

4. SUNDAY morning: Kandanga Hotel goes under the hammer

Owner of the Kandanga pub Doug Greensill having a beer in the new pub. Renee Albrecht

THE iconic Kandanga Hotel went under the auctioneer's hammer yesterday morning, but failed to produce a new owner.

The property was passed in at $1.7M but agent John Greensill of Nai Harcourts Noosa said there was plenty of post auction interest and is confident a settlement will be made within the next 48 hours.

7. MONDAY 5.20am: Blazen car theft in Rainbow Beach

A MAN woke to a noise outside his home in Rainbow Beach this morning, only to see his car being driven away.

The silver 2007 Toyota Hilux was stolen from Orania St at Rainbow Beach right on dawn this morning.

Police are investigating the theft and urge anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.