48 glamorous pics from the 2019 Gympie Business awards

Hair Review's Jamie Jack and Carolann Verity celebrate their win as Gympie's Business of the Year for 2019.

HAIR Review has proven to be a cut above the rest this year with the popular salon crowned Gympie's Business of the Year at last night's Chamber of Commerce Business Awards gala.

A packed house of almost 250 of the region's business and community leaders turned out to celebrate the region's best, brightest and upcoming business stars.

The Mary St business owned by Carolann Verity beat three other competitors - Farmer and Sun, Kilkivan Bush Camping and Caravan Park and Jacaranda Family Dental - for the stop spot.

Judges' Choice - Louise McCubbin, Jessie McCubbin at the Gympie Business Awards. Scott Kovacevic

Popular Southside cafe Farmer and Sun were the runners up for the main prize.

Kilkivan Bush Camping and Jacaranda did not go home empty-handed, though.

The camping store was named Small Business of the year, and Jacaranda's Lydia Williams won Customer Service Hero.

Car repair business Mixed Image Customs claimed New Business of the Year, and the Business Innovation award was given to Hamilton Instrument and Electrical.

Business Innovation - Clint Hagerty, Nick Hamilton, Ashleigh Hamilton, Hamilton Instrument and Electrical at the Gympie Business Awards. Scott Kovacevic

The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival (Tourism Business of the Year), Jobmatch Employment (Not-for-profit Business of the Year), Camelot Dairies (Marketing Campaign of the Year), Victory College (Educator of the Year), Productivity (Workplace of Choice) and Jessie McCubbin of Jessie and Co (Judges Choice) rounded out the awards.

Real estate group One Agency took out the People's Choice Award.

Full list of winners and runners up

* Business of the Year

Hair Review - Winner

Farmer & Sun - Runner-Up

* Small Business of the Year

Kilkivan Bush Camping & Caravan Park - Winner

Your Realty Gympie & Cooloola - Runner-up

* New Business of the Year

Mixed Image Customs - Winner

Imbil Town & Country Bakery - Runner-up

* Business Innovation

Hamilton Instrument & Electrical - Winner

Smart Sinks Runner-up

* Workplace of Choice

Productivity - Winner

Laurel Place - Runner-up

* Tourism Business of the Year

Goomeri Pumpkin Festival - Winner

Rainbow Beach Horse Rides - Runner-up

* Not-for-Profit Business of the Year

Jobmatch Employment - Winner

Bravo Disability - Runner-up

* Customer Service Hero

Lydia Williams, Jacaranda Dental Care - Winner

Sam Grogan, Jockey Club Hotel - Runner-up

* Marketing Campaign of the Year

Camelot Dairies - Winner

Welcome Home Rentals - Runner-up

* Educator of the Year

Victory College - Winner

Cooinda Aged Care - Runner-up

* Judges Choice

Jessie McCubbin - Jessie & Co

* People's Choice

One Agency