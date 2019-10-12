48 glamorous pics from the 2019 Gympie Business awards
HAIR Review has proven to be a cut above the rest this year with the popular salon crowned Gympie's Business of the Year at last night's Chamber of Commerce Business Awards gala.
A packed house of almost 250 of the region's business and community leaders turned out to celebrate the region's best, brightest and upcoming business stars.
The Mary St business owned by Carolann Verity beat three other competitors - Farmer and Sun, Kilkivan Bush Camping and Caravan Park and Jacaranda Family Dental - for the stop spot.
Popular Southside cafe Farmer and Sun were the runners up for the main prize.
Kilkivan Bush Camping and Jacaranda did not go home empty-handed, though.
The camping store was named Small Business of the year, and Jacaranda's Lydia Williams won Customer Service Hero.
Car repair business Mixed Image Customs claimed New Business of the Year, and the Business Innovation award was given to Hamilton Instrument and Electrical.
The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival (Tourism Business of the Year), Jobmatch Employment (Not-for-profit Business of the Year), Camelot Dairies (Marketing Campaign of the Year), Victory College (Educator of the Year), Productivity (Workplace of Choice) and Jessie McCubbin of Jessie and Co (Judges Choice) rounded out the awards.
Real estate group One Agency took out the People's Choice Award.
Full list of winners and runners up
* Business of the Year
Hair Review - Winner
Farmer & Sun - Runner-Up
* Small Business of the Year
Kilkivan Bush Camping & Caravan Park - Winner
Your Realty Gympie & Cooloola - Runner-up
* New Business of the Year
Mixed Image Customs - Winner
Imbil Town & Country Bakery - Runner-up
* Business Innovation
Hamilton Instrument & Electrical - Winner
Smart Sinks Runner-up
* Workplace of Choice
Productivity - Winner
Laurel Place - Runner-up
* Tourism Business of the Year
Goomeri Pumpkin Festival - Winner
Rainbow Beach Horse Rides - Runner-up
* Not-for-Profit Business of the Year
Jobmatch Employment - Winner
Bravo Disability - Runner-up
* Customer Service Hero
Lydia Williams, Jacaranda Dental Care - Winner
Sam Grogan, Jockey Club Hotel - Runner-up
* Marketing Campaign of the Year
Camelot Dairies - Winner
Welcome Home Rentals - Runner-up
* Educator of the Year
Victory College - Winner
Cooinda Aged Care - Runner-up
* Judges Choice
Jessie McCubbin - Jessie & Co
* People's Choice
One Agency