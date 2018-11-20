4.7 stars out of possible 5 for builder's group

TRUST is at the core of a good reputation in the building industry and G.J. Gardner Homes has once again proven this value is at the core of its operation, being named the most trusted builder by consumers for the third year in a row.

G.J. Gardner Homes Gympie owner, Wotjek Stainwald, said G.J. Gardner received a rating of 4.7 out of a possible 5-star rating from 214 reviews on ProductReview.com.au, making them the top-rated national builder among hundreds of builders that are tracked by the consumer opinion website.

"We are proud to be part of a brand that has such a strong reputation among our clients. "Reputation is everything in the building game and these results show we're doing the right thing by our clients.

"We have built an environment of trust with new home builders, with a focus on delivering transparency, guaranteed build times, strong communication and fixed budgets.”

Mr Stainwald said G.J. Gardner Homes was constantly looking for new ways to make the design and building process easier for clients.

"Last year we launched an Australian-first special immersive 3D tour experience for new home buyers, allowing them to virtually walk through homes and customise floor plans on screen.”

Mr Stainwald said G.J. Gardner Homes had also worked at improving trust in its design ability, launching a collaboration with leading Australian interior designer and The Block judge, Darren Palmer to create six house interior and facade designs.

"This collaboration is a first for G.J. Gardner Homes and also for Darren and makes high end design accessible for our new home builder clients whatever their budget.”

Darren Palmer said G.J. Gardner Homes' ranking as Australia's most trusted builder was testament to the company's reputation and longevity in the industry.

"The company has been building homes in Australia for 35 years and it's their commitment to developing a trusting relationship with their clients that has put them at the top of their game and why I chose to partner with them.”

ProductReview.com.au is Australia's largest consumer opinion website.

The annual ProductReview.com.au Awards showcase the top performing products and services as rated by Australian consumers in the last 12 months.

It receives about 35,000 reviews each month across 18 categories and attracts more than 4.5 million monthly visitors who are researching their next purchase.