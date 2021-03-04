47 people to face Gympie court today
Today‘s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
The following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today, March 4, 2021:
Agars, Amanda Jayne
Brown, Sarah Elise
Buckley, Damian Joel
Carter, Andrew James
Christensen, Gavin Kenneth
Coastal Pride Builders Pty Ltd
Conhur Pty Ltd
Deacon, Jamie-Lee William
Delroy, Andrew Morgan
Devlin, Shane Ross, Mr
Francis-Giffin, Amber Rose, Miss
Gent, Jake Joshua
Grace, Simon Leigh
Graham, Aimee May
Halcrow, Lucas John, Mr
Harnett, Nicholas John
Harvey, Luke Russell, Mr
Higgs, Sian Luke
Iddles, John Albert, Mr
Jack, Melissa Ann
Jones, Theresa Maree, Ms
Lambert, Ashleigh Renee
Lester, Stephen Thomas
Lloyd, Jesse William, Mr
Lovett, Dean Anthony
Martyn, Daniel George
Mcdermott, Terry Walter
Mcewan, Kyle William
Miller, Rose-Anne, Miss
Mott, Mistie-Lea Helen
Muir, Dale Justin, Mr
O‘Shea, Gregory Bernard
Pattersons Insurerbuild Pty Ltd
Pilton, Jan Allison, Mrs
Quinn, Leigh Kristopher
Retallack, Ian Clifford
Roberts, Jesse
Robertson, Leigh Harley, Mr
Schwind, Bradley Malcolm
Slade, Jason Robert, Mr
Smith, Gregory William
Staib, David Andrew
Ward, David Lee
Warne, Jason Scott
White, Tyson Daniel
Wilson, Wyatt Xavier
Wood, Michele Ann
