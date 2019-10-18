Menu
There was plenty of colour and excitement at the first ever Gold Rush Twilight Parade down Mary St tonight.
46 pictures from Gympie's first ever twilight parade

Donna Jones
18th Oct 2019 9:29 PM
MARY St glittered ever more brightly tonight during the first ever Gympie Gold Rush Twilight Lantern Parade.

Classic Cars, fairies, pipe bands and marching cadets all made their way down the main street adorned with twinkling lights and all the pomp and ceremony due for Gympie's annual birthday celebration, as around 3000 people lined the streets to watch.

Paper lantern creations were a highlight with scores of school children escorting the elaborate creations down the street with cogs and wheels sparkling with the light of LED fairy lights.

Gympie Times

