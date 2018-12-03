Menu
Sarah Patterson of Hervey Bay (silver, left) and Kirra Whitford of Hervey Bay (gold, pool record) in the 25m freestyle. The Gympie Gold Fins swimming carnival, Saturday December 1.
46 photos from the Gympie Gold Fins Swimming Carnival

JOSH PRESTON
3rd Dec 2018
HUNDREDS of Queensland's best young swimmers flooded the Gympie ARC on Saturday afternoon to compete in the Gympie Gold Fins 2018 Gympie Gold Rush Sprint Meet.

Up and coming stars from Noosa, Cotton Tree, Pelican Waters, USC, Hervey Bay and Fairymead among others joined local kids in the pool for a whole day of tough but fair competition in scorching conditions on the first day of Summer.

READ MORE: International swim star says Gympie pool the best he's seen

A number of young guns broke pool records for the ARC, a feat sure to be continued as the Gold Fins look to a strong future under recently unveiled head coach Rahul Dahiya.

The Gold Fins described the "incredible day” on their Facebook page shortly after the carnival's conclusion.

"Amazing atmosphere and super teamwork from all the Gold Fins,” the post read.

"Well done swimmers and thank you families for a long, hot day of hard work.

"Awesome effort by all and the day was a great success.”

Have a browse through 46 of our best photos from the event.

Gympie Times

