Brent Albert Lothian faced Gympie Magistrates Court charged with possessing crystal meth. File photo.
45yo busted with meth tried to hide it from cops under car seat

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
30th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
A MAN caught with a container of crystallised meth during a police search had tried to slide it under his car seat.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week Brent Albert Lothian, 45, was charged with possession of methamphetamines after a car he was a passenger in was pulled over and searched by police.

It heard that when the car was stopped police noticed Lothian and the female driver were acting nervous, and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

They saw the man sliding something under his seat and searched him and the car, finding the small container of crystal meth.

The prosecutor told the court Lothian had been given the container by the driver to hide and he didn’t know what was in it, but said it was “obviously drugs”.

He was later also charged with contravening a direction or requirement, after being late to an appearance.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and was fined $400.

