45-year-old killed in motorcycle accident

Ride Along with Ambo

A man aged in his 40s has died from critical injuries sustained in a serious motorcycle crash on private property west of Brisbane. Attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

Paramedics reported the man had crashed into a tree on private property on Cullendore Road, Murray's Bridge around 6:30pm.

The man suffered significant head and facial injuries in the crash.

Attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

Paramedics pronounced him dead on-scene.

Earlier this evening, an 18-year-old woman was flown to Brisbane after another motorcycle crash, 100 kilometres west of Warwick.

The woman was riding on private property near Kooroongarra Rd, Bringalilly, when she sustained head and leg injuries in a crash around 5pm.

A rescue helicopter transported the woman in a stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital for further treatment.

She arrived shortly after 8pm.