45 PHOTOS: Gympie High turns up glamour for 2020 formal
CLASSIC cars, the colour blue and mullets were the fashion choices of the night as Gympie State High School's graduation students turned out in their best attire to celebrate the end of an era.
Photos
From sharp suits to dazzling dresses, and even a motorised couch, there was no shortage of glitz and glamour front at centre at the festivities.
This year's graduating students celebrating at Gympie State High School's formal were:
Mili Adsett
Will Averillo
April Bath
Mikayla Betts
Daisy Bourke
Melanie Brady
Chelsea Brennan
Rory Briske
David Brown
Laura Byrne
Shaquira Cauchi
Grace Christoffelsz
Lee Cleary
Hayden Collins
Jack Coombs
Brodie Cooper
Travis Cuzzobbo
Oliver Edwards
Aiden Evans
Amelia Elliot
Aiden Finch
Bianca Gablonski
Olivia Gablonski
Amber Gaunt
Lakeisha Goodman-Jones
Tiara Gosden
Keely Hall
Tyson Harch
Tayne Harvey
Tanieka Hay
Jasmine Hood
Sam Jaspar
Damian Jocumson
Shannon Johnson
Sharah Johnson
Charlotte Jones
Mikayla Kikusch
Thomas King
Bailey Knight
Eddie Langmead
Jordan Lob
Logan Long
Bella Luck
Zahlia Manwarring
Tehmia Marsi
Emily Mattern
Latisha McKay
Katie McKenzie
Lochlan Millard
Hannah Mills
Brianna Murray
Jett Nicholls
Darcy O'Sullivan
Britney Parry
Ashkey Pel
Kacey Pel
Wanita Pratt
Kylene Rosales
Jackson Ross
Ty Sippel
Rachel Stevens
Amy Summerfield
Charlotte Tickner
Corey Townsend
Sam Venn
Rachel Walker
Jordan Wallis
Abbey Ward
Maddi Ward
Hayden Watkins
Cyshan Weale
Brooklyn Whitmore
Mikayla Whyte
Jett Wilkins
Jasmine Wintle-Legg