Gympie State High School Graduation Formal 2020
45 PHOTOS: Gympie High turns up glamour for 2020 formal

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 9:28 PM
CLASSIC cars, the colour blue and mullets were the fashion choices of the night as Gympie State High School's graduation students turned out in their best attire to celebrate the end of an era.

 

From sharp suits to dazzling dresses, and even a motorised couch, there was no shortage of glitz and glamour front at centre at the festivities.

This year's graduating students celebrating at Gympie State High School's formal were:

Mili Adsett

Will Averillo

April Bath

Mikayla Betts

Daisy Bourke

Melanie Brady

Chelsea Brennan

Rory Briske

David Brown

Laura Byrne

Shaquira Cauchi

Grace Christoffelsz

Lee Cleary

Hayden Collins

Jack Coombs

Brodie Cooper

Travis Cuzzobbo

Oliver Edwards

Aiden Evans

Amelia Elliot

Aiden Finch

Bianca Gablonski

Olivia Gablonski

Amber Gaunt

Lakeisha Goodman-Jones

Tiara Gosden

Keely Hall

Tyson Harch

Tayne Harvey

Tanieka Hay

Jasmine Hood

Sam Jaspar

Damian Jocumson

Shannon Johnson

Sharah Johnson

Charlotte Jones

Mikayla Kikusch

Thomas King

Bailey Knight

Eddie Langmead

Jordan Lob

Logan Long

Bella Luck

Zahlia Manwarring

Tehmia Marsi

Emily Mattern

Latisha McKay

Katie McKenzie

Lochlan Millard

Hannah Mills

Brianna Murray

Jett Nicholls

Darcy O'Sullivan

Britney Parry

Ashkey Pel

Kacey Pel

Wanita Pratt

Kylene Rosales

Jackson Ross

Ty Sippel

Rachel Stevens

Amy Summerfield

Charlotte Tickner

Corey Townsend

Sam Venn

Rachel Walker

Jordan Wallis

Abbey Ward

Maddi Ward

Hayden Watkins

Cyshan Weale

Brooklyn Whitmore

Mikayla Whyte

Jett Wilkins

Jasmine Wintle-Legg

