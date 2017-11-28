4/5 people are doing it: are you the one missing out?

The Gympie Times reaches four out of five people in this region.

The Gympie Times reaches four out of five people in this region.

THE power of regional media to connect strongly with the community has been highlighted, with the release of new EMMA and Nielson readership figures revealing The Gympie Times is now engaging with four out of every five Gympie region locals - about 84,000 people a month.

Subscribe to The Gympie Times for just $1 a day by calling 1300 361 604 or email editor Shelley Strachan at editor@gympietimes.com

While your local daily newspaper's print readership is stable year-on-year (one of the few publications in the country where that is the case), The Gympie Times' digital audience continues to experience exponential growth, the website averaging 170,000 to 180,000 page views each week, that number at times reaching almost 300,000.

News Corp's regional network connects with more than 3.9million people each month across our print and online assets - including more than seven out of every 10 regional Queenslanders.

In September, The Gympie Times was awarded the Community Newspaper of the Year at the Pacific Area Newspaper Publishers Association (PANPA) awards.

The Gympie Times won the Community PANPA Newspaper of the Year on Wednesday. Contributed

Announced as the best community paid daily in Australasia at a gala dinner in Sydney, it was the third time in four years the paper has claimed the title.

Editor Shelley Strachan was honoured to accept the award on behalf of The Gympie Times staff, attributing their hard work and dedication to the product and the community as crucial to the success of the paper.

"We have more journalists on the ground right here in Gympie than anyone, so when local residents need to know something, they come to us,” she said.

"This award is great testimony to our team's hard work, professionalism and dedication, but it's the support of our readers, in print and online, that makes The Gympie Times what it is today.

"As Gympie has celebrated its 150th birthday this year, The Gympie Times is preparing to celebrate its 150th birthday in 2018.

"What an honour it is to be a part of such a great daily newspaper that is so integral to the community it serves, and that has served its community for almost as long as the community itself has existed,” Ms Strachan said.

(EMMA and Nielson)