News 39 cute photos of Gympie kids heading back to school Frances Klein Frances Klein Feature writer Full Profile Login to follow 28th Jan 2020 2:39 PM premium_icon Subscriber only 0 GYMPIE kids were all smiles heading back to school today. Check out the photos below. Photos View Gallery 0 Subscriber Exclusives premium_icon WORST BURGLAR: ‘It wasn’t Sherlock Holmes who solved this’ Crime Gatton police struck it lucky when a Fernvale man made a dumb mistake at a crime scene. premium_icon LNP’s shock pick to replace Jann Stuckey Politics A political neophyte has been unexpectedly named as the LNP’s candidate in the must-win Currumbin by-election, leaving senior party members furious. 28th Jan 2020 3:40 PM premium_icon ‘Active’ racehorse among those emaciated on property News ANIMAL Liberation Queensland claim a racehorse listed as 'active' by Racing Australia is among one of the eight surviving horses on a Toowoomba region property. premium_icon Coronavirus V the flu: Which is more deadly? Health The new coronavirus from Wuhan in China has now passed 2000 cases and more than 80 deaths and it has spread to Australia, Europe and North America. 1 premium_icon Acclaimed restaurant in ‘bizarre’ sale Business He’s cooked for Naomi Watts and countless famous actors, but celebrity chef David Rayner is hanging up the apron at his Sunshine Coast restaurant. 28th Jan 2020 3:01 PM premium_icon Why Hemsworth’s Hulk Hogan biopic could be ‘special’ Movies Oscar-nominated director Todd Phillips has opened on his upcoming film saying Chris Hemsworth’s portrayal of wrestling great could be “something special”. 28th Jan 2020 3:00 PM