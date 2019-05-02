44yo woman three times legal limit to face Gympie court

DRINK DRIVE: A 44-year-old woman will face Gympie Magistrate's Court charged with alleged drink driving in the Mary Valley earlier last month.

A 44-YEAR-OLD woman was charged for drink driving in the Mary Valley during a very busy month for Imbil police.

The Carters Ridge woman was caught with a blood alcohol concentration of .152 percent on April 5 and will appear at the Gympie Magistrate's Court today.

Imbil police attended three traffic crashes over the school holiday period.

Infringement notices

A 23-year-old trail bike rider from Tarragindi was issued with an infringement notice for riding an unregistered and uninsured bike on Yarra Road on March 17.

Theft

An address at Yabba Road was broken into between April 3-10 and a jar containing a sum of money was stolen.

Police allege that between April 11-13 an attempt was made to steal a Suzuki motor-vehicle parked on private property on Ballard Rd, Imbil.

Vandalism

A glass window was broken at the Imbil rail park on or about April 13.

Imbil police are appealing for any information in relation to the above offences to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or to phone Policelink on 131 444 or in an emergency 000.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1900715838, QP1900737981, QP1900738565