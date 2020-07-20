44yo man’s crime spree hit many businesses, houses, clubs

Craig Anthony Wilson targeting homes and businesses across the Gympie region during his crime sprees. Picture: File photo

Craig Anthony Wilson targeting homes and businesses across the Gympie region during his crime sprees. Picture: File photo

A SERIAL burglar who stole from several bowls clubs, businesses and houses across the Gympie region pleaded guilty to 30 charges in the District Court last week.

Craig Anthony Wilson, 44, was convicted of offences dating back to 2002 and 2003, and several recent offences from 2019.

Crown prosecutor Katrina Overell said on March 30, 2002, and April 13, 2002, Wilson broke into the Tin Can Bay Bowls Club and stole cash, the court heard.

On March 31, 2002, Wilson unlawfully used a car without the owner’s consent, and broke into the Kandanga Bowls Club, and stole money from a cash draw.

On April 22, 2002, he broke into a Kandanga fruit farm and stole several 200l drums of diesel, jerry cans and power tools.

On April 23, he broke into Cooloola Auto and Marine Store and stole fishing reels and equipment, and on the same day broke into Kandanga Bowls Club again and stole from the cash draw.

He also broke into the Rainbow Beach Sports Recreation and Memorial Club on April 24 2002 and stole money from a register and cash draw., the court was told.

Between April, 2002 and May, 2003 Wilson committed several other offences in the region, including driving a stolen car, driving without a licence, driving while disqualified, and trespassing.

Wilson was also charged with several offences from April to September, 2019, including breaking into houses in Gympie and stealing jewellery, an iPad, a handbag, mobile phone, keys and other property from several different people.

Wilson was also charged with fraud twice, for using stolen bank cards, and possessing a pipe used in connection with smoking a dangerous drug.

The court heard Wilson was born and grew up in Sydney, where he had a “bad upbringing” and left school after Year 8.

His lawyer said Wilson expressed regret for getting into drugs, and had limited contact with his family; he has an 18-year-old daughter who he has not seen since she was five.

In 1996, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, and has been on disability support pension since 2002.

Wilson will return to Gympie District Court from custody via video later this week for sentencing.