44yo caught driving less than month after being disqualified

Police charged the man for driving without a licence in Neerdie.

Police charged the man for driving without a licence in Neerdie.

A MAN who was caught driving less than a month after losing his licence has been given a suspended prison sentence in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Nathan Cameron Paulsen, 44, was stopped by Rainbow Beach police on March 6 after pulling into a driveway at Neerdie.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Driver caught going 100km/h in Gympie highway roadwork

* NAMED: 6 Gympie men busted drink and drug driving

* New Gympie CEO is heading into the job with his ‘eyes open’

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said police found out Paulsen had been disqualified from driving for two years and charged him with driving without a licence.

Sergeant Manns said Paulsen told police he was driving because his partner did not know the area well.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Paulsen had a history of committing similar offences and sentenced him to three months in prison suspended for two years, and disqualified him from driving for two years.