Police charged the man for driving without a licence in Neerdie.
44yo caught driving less than month after being disqualified

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
4th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN who was caught driving less than a month after losing his licence has been given a suspended prison sentence in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Nathan Cameron Paulsen, 44, was stopped by Rainbow Beach police on March 6 after pulling into a driveway at Neerdie.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said police found out Paulsen had been disqualified from driving for two years and charged him with driving without a licence.

Sergeant Manns said Paulsen told police he was driving because his partner did not know the area well.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Paulsen had a history of committing similar offences and sentenced him to three months in prison suspended for two years, and disqualified him from driving for two years.

