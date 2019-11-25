44 people facing two Gympie courts today
THE District Court has begun sittings in Gympie that will last for the next two weeks.
The following people are facing Gympie District Court today, Monday November 25:
DAWES; Nathan Michael
PEARCE; Ngtihe Lewis
BARKER; Jaymie Aaron
GLASSOP; Stephen James
ROE; Daniel Anthony
McAULIFFE; Daniel Robert
KELLY; Benjamin Russell
HODGE; Ryan Daniel
GEAR; Gail Maree
McCUBBIN; Tom
LAWTY; Luke Thomas
ISAACSON; Joel David
HOPE; Andrew Gavin
ROGERS: Geoffrey Charles
ALVE: Kyle Andrew & BYRNE; Mitchell Bennett
ROADLEY; Thomas James
HAMILTON; Graham Robert
The following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday November 25:
Bayldon, Brett Ingliss, Mr
Bermingham, Lisa Maree Stella
Brister, Matthew Mark, Mr
Brown, Adam Jeffrey
Bunt, Alan Neville, Mr
Burnett, Timothy Charles, Mr
Chapman, Liam Jeffrey
Eder, Anthony Francis
England, Jed James, Mr
Green, Kenneth Garth
Hutchison, Aden Troy
Lovett, Trent Kenneth, Mr
Manuel, Brett
Mcewan, Jennsen Maxwell
O’Leary-Facer, Izeke John, Mr
Pohlner, Ricky James, Mr
Pye, Vincent James
Shaw, J’Khobi
Singleton, Ronald Robert
St John, Lachlan Patrick
St John, Timothy John
Tschirpig, Malcolm David, Mr
Wight, Steven Anthony
Williams, Peter Russell, Mr
Wright, Robert
Young, Stephen James