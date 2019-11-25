Menu
Gympie Court
Gympie Court
44 people facing two Gympie courts today

Frances Klein
25th Nov 2019 9:51 AM
THE District Court has begun sittings in Gympie that will last for the next two weeks.

The following people are facing Gympie District Court today, Monday November 25:

DAWES; Nathan Michael

PEARCE; Ngtihe Lewis

BARKER; Jaymie Aaron

GLASSOP; Stephen James

ROE; Daniel Anthony

McAULIFFE; Daniel Robert

KELLY; Benjamin Russell

HODGE; Ryan Daniel

GEAR; Gail Maree

McCUBBIN; Tom

LAWTY; Luke Thomas

ISAACSON; Joel David

HOPE; Andrew Gavin

ROGERS: Geoffrey Charles

ALVE: Kyle Andrew & BYRNE; Mitchell Bennett

ROADLEY; Thomas James

HAMILTON; Graham Robert

The following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday November 25:

Bayldon, Brett Ingliss, Mr

Bermingham, Lisa Maree Stella

Brister, Matthew Mark, Mr

Brown, Adam Jeffrey

Bunt, Alan Neville, Mr

Burnett, Timothy Charles, Mr

Chapman, Liam Jeffrey

Eder, Anthony Francis

England, Jed James, Mr

Green, Kenneth Garth

Hutchison, Aden Troy

Lovett, Trent Kenneth, Mr

Manuel, Brett

Mcewan, Jennsen Maxwell

O’Leary-Facer, Izeke John, Mr

Pohlner, Ricky James, Mr

Pye, Vincent James

Shaw, J’Khobi

Singleton, Ronald Robert

St John, Lachlan Patrick

St John, Timothy John

Tschirpig, Malcolm David, Mr

Wight, Steven Anthony

Williams, Peter Russell, Mr

Wright, Robert

Young, Stephen James

Gympie Times

