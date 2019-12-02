Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NAMED: 44 people will face two different courts today on a range of offences. Six people will face the Gympie District Court and 38 people will face the Gympie Magistrates Court.
NAMED: 44 people will face two different courts today on a range of offences. Six people will face the Gympie District Court and 38 people will face the Gympie Magistrates Court.
News

44 people face two Gympie courts today

Frances Klein
2nd Dec 2019 6:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, December 2, 2019:

Anderson, Annette Margaret

Barkle, Candace Sheree

Beesley, Amy Jayne

Bell, Renzi Carl, Mr

Bell, Ronella Lervern Honour

Botes, Pieter Joseph

Chapman, Liam Jeffrey

Chilly-Ross, Steven Arthur

Dawe, Benjamin Tony, Mr

Janecic, Brock Wiliam James

Kenny, Heather Laura, Ms

Knowles, Jodie Sherie, Miss

Leis, Ashley David Percy Will

Lovett, Brayden Anthony

Lovett, Dean Anthony

May, Levi Robert

Mayfield, Kara-Lea

Mcauliffe, Daniel Robert, Mr

Mcdonald, Drew Warren

Mcewan, Jennsen Maxwell

Middleton, William Charles

Miller, Corey Nathan

Morgan, Peter Bruce, Mr

Ogilvie, Timothy William

Peauril, Damian Thomas

Peauril, Michael

Preitz, Amber Leeanne

Pyke, Alena Eve

Reynolds, Ludger Christopher

Rogers, Anthony William, Mr

Rohr, Sally-Anne Marie, Miss

Saunders, Danielle Jasmine

Smart, Casey Cameron Crichton

Talbot, Walter John

Turner, Kelly Mitchell, Mr

Waters, Cameron Michael, Mr

White, Tyson Daniel

Whitson, Michael Joshua

The Gympie District Court house have sittingsin Gympie for one remaining week:

CRANE: Eric Robert

CASTON: Charles Jacob

CASTON: Reenarto

HODGE: Ryan Daniel

ROE: Daniel Anthony

BLANCH: David Aaron

gympie courts
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young Gympie father sobs in court after choking partner

        premium_icon Young Gympie father sobs in court after choking partner

        Crime He tried to take his infant child with him into the dock.

        Remorseful teen apologises from the heart for Bali attack

        premium_icon Remorseful teen apologises from the heart for Bali attack

        News A Sunshine Coast teen has expressed heartfelt apologies

        Forget the Lakers legend, Gympie has its own Kobe

        premium_icon Forget the Lakers legend, Gympie has its own Kobe

        News Gympie’s Kobe Bryant namesake looks more like Steph Curry when he steps on the...

        Man on the run after armed robbery in Gympie

        premium_icon Man on the run after armed robbery in Gympie

        News Gympie CIB are now investigating an armed robbery after an employee was threatened...