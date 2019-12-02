44 people face two Gympie courts today
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.
The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, December 2, 2019:
Anderson, Annette Margaret
Barkle, Candace Sheree
Beesley, Amy Jayne
Bell, Renzi Carl, Mr
Bell, Ronella Lervern Honour
Botes, Pieter Joseph
Chapman, Liam Jeffrey
Chilly-Ross, Steven Arthur
Dawe, Benjamin Tony, Mr
Janecic, Brock Wiliam James
Kenny, Heather Laura, Ms
Knowles, Jodie Sherie, Miss
Leis, Ashley David Percy Will
Lovett, Brayden Anthony
Lovett, Dean Anthony
May, Levi Robert
Mayfield, Kara-Lea
Mcauliffe, Daniel Robert, Mr
Mcdonald, Drew Warren
Mcewan, Jennsen Maxwell
Middleton, William Charles
Miller, Corey Nathan
Morgan, Peter Bruce, Mr
Ogilvie, Timothy William
Peauril, Damian Thomas
Peauril, Michael
Preitz, Amber Leeanne
Pyke, Alena Eve
Reynolds, Ludger Christopher
Rogers, Anthony William, Mr
Rohr, Sally-Anne Marie, Miss
Saunders, Danielle Jasmine
Smart, Casey Cameron Crichton
Talbot, Walter John
Turner, Kelly Mitchell, Mr
Waters, Cameron Michael, Mr
White, Tyson Daniel
Whitson, Michael Joshua
The Gympie District Court house have sittingsin Gympie for one remaining week:
CRANE: Eric Robert
CASTON: Charles Jacob
CASTON: Reenarto
HODGE: Ryan Daniel
ROE: Daniel Anthony
BLANCH: David Aaron