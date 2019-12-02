44 people face two Gympie courts today

NAMED: 44 people will face two different courts today on a range of offences. Six people will face the Gympie District Court and 38 people will face the Gympie Magistrates Court.

NAMED: 44 people will face two different courts today on a range of offences. Six people will face the Gympie District Court and 38 people will face the Gympie Magistrates Court.

EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, December 2, 2019:

Anderson, Annette Margaret

Barkle, Candace Sheree

Beesley, Amy Jayne

Bell, Renzi Carl, Mr

Bell, Ronella Lervern Honour

Botes, Pieter Joseph

Chapman, Liam Jeffrey

Chilly-Ross, Steven Arthur

Dawe, Benjamin Tony, Mr

Janecic, Brock Wiliam James

Kenny, Heather Laura, Ms

Knowles, Jodie Sherie, Miss

Leis, Ashley David Percy Will

Lovett, Brayden Anthony

Lovett, Dean Anthony

May, Levi Robert

Mayfield, Kara-Lea

Mcauliffe, Daniel Robert, Mr

Mcdonald, Drew Warren

Mcewan, Jennsen Maxwell

Middleton, William Charles

Miller, Corey Nathan

Morgan, Peter Bruce, Mr

Ogilvie, Timothy William

Peauril, Damian Thomas

Peauril, Michael

Preitz, Amber Leeanne

Pyke, Alena Eve

Reynolds, Ludger Christopher

Rogers, Anthony William, Mr

Rohr, Sally-Anne Marie, Miss

Saunders, Danielle Jasmine

Smart, Casey Cameron Crichton

Talbot, Walter John

Turner, Kelly Mitchell, Mr

Waters, Cameron Michael, Mr

White, Tyson Daniel

Whitson, Michael Joshua

The Gympie District Court house have sittingsin Gympie for one remaining week:

CRANE: Eric Robert

CASTON: Charles Jacob

CASTON: Reenarto

HODGE: Ryan Daniel

ROE: Daniel Anthony

BLANCH: David Aaron