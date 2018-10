44 drug and 16 drink drivers named: Coast's motoring shame

A shocking 44 Sunshine Coast drug drivers have been exposed in our courts systems this week.

Forty-four people caught driving on Sunshine Coast roads under the influence of drugs have appeared in court this week.

The worst of the offenders was Nambour's Luke Andrew Harding, 22, who was caught drug driving in Tanawha on September 9 and again the next day at Woombye.

He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months.

FULL LIST BELOW:

Maroochydore Magistrates Court, October 19 and 22

Ryan Robert Vibe, 34, of Meredian Plains recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.128 at Maroochydore. Vibe was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Wade Anthony Bellworthy, 20, of Buderim was caught driving drug affected at Kedron. Bellworthy was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Aidyn James Warwick, 20, of Twin Waters recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.123 at Mudjimba. Warwick was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Ammie Maree Ballini, 24, of Maroochydore was caught driving drug affected at Wilsonten Heights. Ballini was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Amy Maree White, 35, of Nambour was caught driving drug affected at Nambour. White was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Liam Aydin Boyd, 21, of Beerburum was caught driving drug affected at Chevallum. Boyd was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Eddie John Kos, 22, of Kilkivan was caught driving drug affected at Maroochydore. Kos was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Danielle Margaret Robinson, 29, of Bongaree recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.99 at Bongaree. Robinson was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Victoria Grace Slinn, 23, of Parrearra recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.094 at Minyama. Slinn was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Danielle Starr Bishoff ,42,of Peregian Beach recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.183 at Peregian Beach. Bishoff was fined $950 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

Nathan Alex Garner, 21, of Mount Coolum recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.155 at Alexandra Headland. Garner was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Jordan Terrence Carroll, 35, of Mooloolaba was caught driving drug affected at Mountain Creek. Carroll was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Jacob Ray Hutchinson, 20, of Mountain Creek was caught driving drug affected at Maroochydore. Hutchinson was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Matthew Lindsay Harold, 41, of Mooloolaba recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.13 at Noosa North Shore. Harold was fined $1,050 and disqualified from driving for ten months.

Daniel Bert Willemse, 32, of Pacific Paradise was caught driving drug affected at Palmwoods. Willemse was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Christine Ann Graham, 42, of Tanawha was caught driving drug affected at Sippy Downs. Graham was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Ashley Francis O'Brien, 27, of Little Mountain was caught driving drug affected at Mooloolaba. O'Brien was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Caleb Joshua Aaron Clark, 25, of Warana recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.051 at Kunda Park. Clark was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Emma Anne Treloy Anderson, 43, of Yaroomba recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.079 at Coolum. Anderson was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for four months

Harmony Henke, 35, of Diddillibah was caught driving drug affected at Nambour (27/8/18). Henke was sentenced to two months imprisonment wholly suspended for six months and disqualified from driving for four months. Henke was also caught driving drug affected at Nambour (1/9/18) and sentenced to two months imprisonment wholly suspended for six months and disqualified from driving for four months.

NAMBOUR MAGISTRATES COURT OCTOBER 22, 24 and 25

Luke Andrew Harding, 22, of Nambour was caught driving drug affected at Tanawha (9/9/18). Harding was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months. Harding was caught driving drug affected again at Woombye (10/9/18). He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Bryce Henry Welchman, 23, of Yandina was caught driving drug affected at Parklands. Welchman was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Graeme John Nipperess, 52, of Redbank was caught driving drug affected at Woombye. Nipperess was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Cassidy-Rose Wilson, 21, of Burnside was caught driving drug affected at Burnside. Wilson was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Nicholas Jason Page, 38, of Yandina was caught driving drug affected at Nambour. Page was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Adam Sean Page, 40, of Yandina was caught driving drug affected at Yandina. Page was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Graham David Sandeman, 57, of Yandina was caught mid-range drink driving at Bridges. Sandeman was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Ian John Harris, 39, of Nambour was caught driving drug affected at Nambour (2/9/2018). Harris was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for two months. Harris was caught driving drug affected again at Nambour (24/9/18). He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Andrew Joseph Dodwell, 38, of Wootha was caught driving drug affected at Booroobin. Dodwell was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for five months.

David Ford, 34, of Bli Bli was caught driving drug affected at Tanawha. Ford was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Emory James Coles, 23, of Rosemount was caught driving drug affected at Nambour. Coles was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Maddison Hawkins, 21, of Nambour was caught driving drug affected at Aroona. Hawkins was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Angela Mary Rowe, 38, of Nambour was caught driving drug affected at Woombye. Rowe was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Dean William Alexander, 31, of Yandina was caught driving drug affected at Yandina. Alexander was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Britt Uhlott-Hagen, 53, of Nambour was caught driving drug affected at Nambour. Uhlott-Hagen was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Beau John Miller Gillmeister, 26, of Nambour was caught driving drug affected at Woombye. Gillmeister was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Dion Roderick Barclay, 41, of Nambour was caught driving drug affected at Palmwoods. Barclay was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Russell Shane Pearse, 33, of Bridges was caught driving drug affected at Yandina. Pearse was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Robin John Brown, 64, Nambour was caught driving drug affected at Yandina. Brown was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Matthew Wayne Short, 28, of Dalby was caught driving drug affected at Chevallum. Short was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Sara Jayne Cooper, 40, of Diddillibah was caught driving drug affected at Nambour. Cooper was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Jonathan Barrett, 26, Black Mountain was caught driving drug affected at Nambour. Barrett was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Mathew Brian Gunn, 37, of Diddillibah was caught driving drug affected at Bli Bli. Gunn was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Kayne Lee Oakley, 31, of Crohamhurst was caught driving drug affected at Woombye. Oakley was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Whinerina Mokaraka, 31, Nambour was caught driving drug affected at Coes Creek. Mokaraka was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Lachlan Thomas Carlyle, 21, of Eerwah Vale was caught driving drug affected at Woombye. Carlyle was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Katherine Rebecca Marett, 31, of Mooloolaba was caught driving drug affected at Yandina. Marett was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Adam Burroughs, 30, of Nambour was caught driving drug affected at Maroochydore. Burroughs was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Justine Kaye Hemmings, 46, of Maroochydore was caught driving drug affected at Nambour. Hemmings was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Caloundra Magistrates Court, October 23

Stuart Lewis, 56, of Landsborough was caught driving drug affected at Beerwah. Lewis was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Joshua Whittington, 20, of Valdora was caught driving drug affected at Warana. Whittington was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Glen Torrens, 46, of Parrearra recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.162 at Wurtulla. Torrens was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Joshua Tyrell-Cogdell, 28, of Sippy Downs recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.123 at Glasshouse Mountains. Tyrell-Cogdell was fined $950 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

Angie Kelly, 49, of Maleny recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.146 at Maleny. Kelly was fined $950 and disqualified from driving for five months.

