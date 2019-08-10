$438k windfall to minimise dirt run-off into the Mary River

ANOTHER $5.58 million in State Government funding is being channelled into 13 independent natural resource management groups, including one for the Mary River in the Wide Bay Burnett, which are hard at work improving and repairing Queensland's waterways, Great Barrier Reef, soil and plant life.

The Burnett Mary Regional Group has received an additional $437,500 to support the roll out of three projects targeted at reducing sediment run-off into the Burnett and Mary river catchments and sub-catchment areas of the Kolan, Elliott, Gregory, Baffle, Burrum and Isis rivers.

Scott Barton and Harley Clarke were adamant they saw a crocodile in the Mary river at Gympie. Renee Albrecht

"Until 2022, the group will be working with local landholders to strengthen land management practices to rehabilitate streambanks and wetlands, which will reduce sediment runoff to coastal waters and the Great Barrier Reef,” Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said.

"Wetlands support diverse plant and wildlife and act as natural water filtering systems - the work Burnett Mary is undertaking is vital to protecting this valuable part of our greater ecosystem, agriculture industry and tourism.

The Mary River rising under Normanby Bridge during a flood. Frances Klein

"This extra funding comes on top of the $2.78 million-dollar investment the Queensland Government made to support BMRG's work until 2022, including their participation in the cross-regional Paddock to Reef program that monitors water quality flowing into the reef.”

Dr Lynham said the extra funds would go towards hiring staff, monitoring, evaluation and reporting improvements, and to an initial study of soil health and stability issues within Moneys Creek Catchment.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy , the Honourable Dr Anthony Lynham. Molly Hancock

BMRG Chief Executive Officer Sheila Charlesworth said the Moneys Creek Catchment, east of the Sloping Hummock at Bargara, is one of the Burnett Mary region's most productive and valuable agricultural areas.

"The historical decline in soil health and stability within Moneys Creek Catchment and associated water quality issues in the catchment's receiving waters, have caused long standing issues for the local community,” she said.

"The Queensland Government's investment in this study is welcomed by all sectors of the community, and our group is looking forward to advancing this important initiative in collaboration with stakeholders.”

The Palaszczuk Government has now invested more than $37 million into Queensland's Natural Resources Investment Program 2018-2022 to support the development of new and more efficient processes, technologies, activities and tools to improve, repair and restore Queensland's natural assets.

"In just 12 months, 26 projects have taken root across the state to protect our natural resources and help ensure Queensland's land, soil and water will be able to support multiple industries into the future,” Dr Lynham said.

"Including the work of the Burnett Mary Regional Group, more than $15 million has been injected into twelve projects across Queensland to improve the water quality of the Great Barrier Reef.”

State-funded Burnett Mary Regional Group projects:

Paddock to Reef Integrated Monitoring, Modelling and Reporting Program.

Streambank and Wetland Recovery for Reef Water Quality

Feasibility Study of Improving Soil Health and Stability.