4375 Gympie jobs at risk over the next decade

MORE than 4,000 jobs in the Gympie region are at risk of automation in the next decade.

MORE than 4,000 jobs in the Gympie region are at risk of automation in the next decade. demaerre

MORE THAN 4375 jobs could be automated in the Gympie region in the next decade, Regional Australia Institute reports.

Out of 15,385 jobs in Gympie, sales assistants, hospitality workers and general clerks are the ones at risk of losing their jobs.

Midwifery and nursing professions, information and organisation professionals and project administrators are the ones less likely to lose their jobs due to automation.

The research is the first of its kind, highlighting the effects of technology and how businesses must find ways to cost cut.

RAI CEO Jack Archer said while it was true some jobs will be lost or dramatically changed due to automation, many new jobs will be created in the process and now is the time to start preparing their communities.

"It's the first time leaders have insights at their fingertips that are both practical and useful in helping them consider the issues in their community," Mr Archer said.

"Our latest research shows that 22 per cent of jobs nationally are highly vulnerable to automation, which is considerably less than previous forecasts of 44 per cent."

More work over the coming months will build on this knowledge, providing regions with more information about job creation opportunities in regional Australia.

"Some regional areas are more susceptible to automation than others, and each region also has a unique set of strengths and weaknesses to deal with the changing nature of work," Mr Archer said.

"Heartland regions have the lowest percentage of highly vulnerable jobs, but are often less able to adapt to new technologies due to lack of necessary infrastructure and expertise."

Regional cities, on the other hand, have the greatest proportion of jobs highly vulnerable to automation.

"While there are less highly vulnerable jobs in rural areas, it may be more difficult for these areas to respond unless there are changes to local education services and engagement," he said.