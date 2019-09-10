42yo Mary Valley timber thief busted loading it on trailer

The thief was busted taking timber and steel rods from a bin on a building site.

A BOLLIER man was fined $400, with no conviction recorded, after he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday to stealing timber and steel rod at a Palmview building site on July 16.

He also pleaded guilty to attempting to steal other materials on the same day.

Ashley Brian Schleusener, 42, told the court other builders had previously allowed him to use timber in "waste piles” to support swimming pool formwork.

Schleusener, an invalid pensioner, told the court he occasionally helped a mate at no charge with the building of swimming pools.

The court was Schleusener was caught attempting to load timber on to a trailer, but had unloaded the trailer when challenged.

”Some builders allow us to take stuff out of the bin,” he said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Schleusener $400 and ordered no conviction recorded.