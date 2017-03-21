428 jobs found for unemployed in Wide Bay

THE State Government's $100 million Back to Work regional jobs program has helped 428 Wide Bay jobseekers back into employment.

Employment Minister Grace Grace says the $100 million Back to Work program has supported 292 Wide Bay employers to hire 428 local jobseekers.

Local employers have so far received more than $2 million in support payments.

"The $20,000 Back to Work Youth Boost is already a great success, with 146 locals aged 15-24 now in jobs,” said Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders.

"We've extended the $20,000 Youth Boost to 31 October 2017, and I want to encourage regional employers to take advantage of this great initiative.”

There are a further 807 applications pending approval.

Businesses can visit www.qld.gov.au/backtowork or call 13 QGOV (13 74 68) for more information about Back to Work, or to apply for an employer support payment.