42 people face Gympie Magistrates Court today.
42 people face Gympie court today

4th Nov 2019 7:22 AM
These are the people ordered to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, November 4, 2019:

Allan, Russell Verne

Bayldon, Brett Ingliss, Mr

Bennett, Darren Brendon

Blackman, Scott James, Mr

Borg, Karl James

Bourke, Michael Graham

Bowater, Kodi Mark

Brook, Mathew Steven

Cherry, Kristopher Andrew, Mr

Chilly, Jason Dylan

Condon, Bud Fredrick

Craig, Emily Brooke

Doelz, Jamie Eric

Donohue, Lachlan, Mr

Druce, Charley John, Mr

Duncan, Kalm John Phillip

England, Jed James, Mr

Gerathy, Lars Quinton

Green, Frederick Charles

Hames, Jessie Leena

Hampton, Kenneth James

Hangan, Michael John

Harrison, David Thomas, Mr

Kerkow, Dennis Norman

Lovett, Brayden Anthony

May, Levi Robert

Mccullen, Colleen Siobhan

Muller, Alexander Edward,

Neshoda, Ryan John

Nott, Maxine Peta, Miss

O’Brien, Katy Myree

O’Neill, Christopher Andrew

Pohlner, Ricky James, Mr

Randall, Tasmin Patience, Miss

Richardson, Alec Gordon, Mr

Rolfe, Raffety Raymond

Stringer, Leah Elizabeth

Tindall, Shane

Tomkinson, Joshua Scott, Mr

Towle, Bradley

Tschirpig, Malcolm David, Mr

Walker, Hayden James

