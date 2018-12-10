42 motorbikes ride in to help 150 Gympie kids this Christmas

FROM LEFT: Military Brotherhood MMC Cooloola-Sunshine Coast sub branch members Rex Brenneke, Stephen "Moose” Ollier, Serious John, BJ Davies and Ann Condon and Desley Neal of St Vincent de Paul Gympie at the 2018 Gympie Christmas Toy Run on Saturday.

FROM LEFT: Military Brotherhood MMC Cooloola-Sunshine Coast sub branch members Rex Brenneke, Stephen "Moose” Ollier, Serious John, BJ Davies and Ann Condon and Desley Neal of St Vincent de Paul Gympie at the 2018 Gympie Christmas Toy Run on Saturday. Josh Preston

AT LEAST 120 families in the Gympie region will have a much merrier Christmas after the Military Brotherhood MMC and St Vincent de Paul combined to complete their joint charity toy run over the weekend.

Around 42 members of the Military Brotherhood's Cooloola to Sunshine Coast sub branch rode into town on Saturday afternoon to mark three straight years of the partnership.

Collection points for the toy run had been set up at local venues including Bunnings and the Mary Valley RSL for the past three months, and MBMMC member Stephen "Moose” Ollier said the result had been successful for both community groups.

"It's a fantastic way for us to finish the year off,” Mr Ollier said.

"It's all for the kids. We're hoping something like 150 kids from this region will receive toys from this year's run. There's so many kids out there who miss out at Christmas time and that's why we do it.”

St Vinnies Gympie volunteer Ann Condon said they were grateful for the support of the MBMMC and the wider community.

"It's a huge benefit to the kids and families who wouldn't be getting anything otherwise,” Ms Condon said.

"We've got 120 hampers ready to be sent out this year.”