41yo woman caught stealing on CCTV after bad break-up

A GYMPIE woman who stole from St Vinnies said she made the “really bad decision” after going through the break-up of a 20-year relationship.

On March 28, 2020, at 7am, security cameras captured Cara Isabel Bradley, 41, parking her car outside the Gympie St Vinnies and combing through the donations left out the front of the store.

Bradley picked out a pot plant holder, a cane basket and a glass container then got back in her car and left.

When interviewed by police, Bradley first denied any knowledge of the offence but later confessed, and said she needed the containers as she was moving house.

She pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week to stealing.

Bradley said she was not well at the time, after going through a break up from a 20 year relationship.

Bradley combed through donations left outside the store before leaving with three items. File photo of St Vinnies Gympie.

“I made a really bad decision,” she said.

Bradley said she used to work as a cleaner but was now receiving Centrelink payments as she suffered from Ross River Fever.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he would have thought everybody in Gympie would know St Vinnies had CCTV by now.

“Spread the word,” he said.

“People shouldn’t steal from from St Vinnies, they will get caught.”

Mr Callaghan fined Bradley $100 and no conviction was recorded.