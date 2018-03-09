41 jobs going in Gympie now

These companies and more are hiring in Gympie now.

PLEASE NOTE: The following jobs have been listed in the past seven days and were still current at the time of publishing.

1. Part time Team Member, Jeanswest

Part time, Gympie

A FANTASTIC opportunity is now available for a highly motivated individual to join our Gympie team on a part time basis. Work in a supportive and encouraging environment while delivering the highest level of customer service possible.

This role is approximately seven hours per week.

APPLY HERE

Jeanswest Contributed

2. Apprentice Chef, Kandanga Bowls Club

Part time, permanent

Hours: 20

APPLY: Phone Julie Worth at Sarina Russo Job Access Gympie by phoning 0754843195. Job ID: 2280755746

3. Apprentice carpenter

EAST Coast Apprenticeships have a position available for a Carpentry Apprenticeship based in Gympie through their Maroochydore branch.

This is a fantastic opportunity to kick start your career with an apprenticeship which will enable you to start working and earning a wage while you learn key skills and gain the qualification that future employers want.

APPLY HERE

4. Housekeeper, Gympie

$20 - $26 / Hour

SEEKING a kind, responsible and organised housekeeper for general cleaning. Ideally you should have experience and references. Services such as refrigerator cleaning, shopping and plant care will be part of this job.

Please apply if you think you'd be a good match for our family.

APPLY HERE

5. Shopfitter/Carpenter nightshift, Gympie

A SYDNEY Services Group is looking for shopfitters/carpenters to join their team for nightshift work in Gympie.

Some requirements:

Ability to work from 5pm-3am

Minimum three year experience

Ability to use variety of power tools e.g drills, saws, etc.

Full PPE

Hard work ethic, reliability, punctuality

APPLY HERE

ALDI Contributed

6. Retail Assistant, ALDI

Gympie

WE'RE looking for high energy team members who love to keep active and busy.

A Retail Assistant at ALDI needs to be able to thrive in a fast paced, team environment and always be willing to go the extra mile for their customers and team.

The role is physical in nature, so you'll need to enjoy hands-on work and meeting deadlines and our shifts can start at 6am some mornings, and finish at 10pm others, so being flexible and available any 5 out of 7 days is important.

APPLY HERE

7. Hospitality all rounders, Gympie

WE ARE currently on the hunt for hospitality all rounders in Gympie. Multiple positions are available, including bar staff, food and beverage attendants, cooks, waitstaff and baristas.

Duties will include but are not limited to;

Preparing and serving meals

Hot and cold beverages

Attending to customer needs as required

Keeping the kitchen and restaurant areas clean and organised

APPLY HERE

8. Ranger, Gympie Regional Council

Full time, Gympie

THE council seeks a candidate who is self-driven and motivated, with previous experience working in a law enforcement agency or in a similar role (not necessarily restricted to Local Government experience) including experience conducting factual investigations.

You will be responsible for investigating and actioning customer enquiries and requests for service relating to domestic animal complaints, overgrown allotments, abandoned vehicles and other related legislative non-compliance matters.

APPLY HERE

9. Operator/Labourer, Gympie Regional Council

Gympie

WE ARE seeking an Operator/Labourer to join the logistics team at the John St Depot, a team responsible for providing multi-skilled operators to a variety of council civil maintenance and construction projects throughout the Gympie region.

To be considered for this role you must have:

General Construction Safety Induction (Blue/White Card)

A current QLD HC Licence

Proven experience operating a Loader, and possess relevant tickets of competency.

APPLY HERE

10. Casual Milking Position, Gympie region

A CASUAL milking position is available on a modern clean dairy.

Experience preferred, mostly afternoon milking

APPLY: Please call 0437 833 255

11. Admin Assistant, Gympie Gymnastics Club

Part Time, Gympie

YOU will be the club's first point of contact working a five - day fortnight from 3.15pm to 5.45pm.

The successful applicant will have sound computer and communications skills.

APPLY: Please send applications to the Gympie Gymnastics Club Inc PO Box 128 Gympie Qld 4570

12. Experienced Chef, Gympie RSL Club

THE Gympie RSL Club is seeking an experienced and qualified chef to join their team.

Working in a fast paced environment with an experienced team, this opportunity is for a motivated, self-starter who has a passion for creating quality meals and enjoys the thrill of meeting demand.

APPLY HERE

Gympie RSL Club Contributed

13. Mechanic, Gympie

OUR company is seeking a qualified mechanic or diesel mechanic (can not be diesel fitter) in the Gympie area.

Must have experience in light and heavy vehicles within the last 10 years.

We are a very progressive company who already have a good client base in the Gympie region. We have proven systems that will ensure you reach your goals and income expectations.

APPLY HERE

14. Production staff, Gympie

THIS role would suit a focused individual who is ready to roll up their sleeves and show their skills in manual sorting at a large food manufacturing plant in Gympie.

This is a casual position, offering up to 38 hours per week on a day / afternoon rotating roster. The roster is subject to change in accordance to seasonal demand, and regular communication must be maintained with the manager.

APPLY HERE

15. Machine operator, Gympie

A LARGE food manufacturing company located in Gympie is looking for cracker room operators to join their team. This role would suit a focused individual who is ready to roll up their sleeves and show their skills in machinery operation.

This is a casual position, offering up to 38 hours per week on a day / afternoon rotating roster. The roster is subject to change in accordance to seasonal demand, and regular communication must be maintained with the manager.

APPLY HERE

16. Cleaner, Gympie

A LARGE food manufacturing company located in Gympie are looking for cleaners on day and night shift to join their team.

This is a casual position, offering up to 38 hours per week on either day or night shift. The roster is subject to change in accordance to seasonal demand, and regular communication must be maintained with the manager.

APPLY HERE

17. Youth Service Manager, Community Action

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

THIS management of the youth service program area requires reporting, leadership, staff supervision, policy implementation, achieving strategic objectives, also:

Contract to February 2019 - possibility of permanent employment

SCHCADS Award - Level 6, salary sacrifice

Supportive staff environment, family friendly, flexible work arrangements

APPLY HERE

18. Service Manager, Pacific Hyundai

Full Time, Gympie

THIS is an opportunity to manage and develop a successful Service Department team in a multi-franchise dealership.

Reporting to the dealer principal, you will be responsible for the overall day-to-day running of the service centre including:

CSI program management and reporting

Handle customer enquiries - this is a customer facing role

Workshop & parts productivity management

APPLY HERE

Pacific Hyundai Contributed

19. Tax accountant, Gympie

Part time, Gympie

HRM Contracting and Consulting is looking to place accounting professionals in well respected practices.

This job is part time at three to four days a week.

APPLY HERE

20. Senior Case Manager, Disability Employment Services

Full Time job, Gympie

THIS role empowers people with a disability by assisting them to be job ready and find sustainable employment. You can help to genuinely change their lives.

You will have:

Competitive salary + super + bonuses

Career growth opportunities

Work / Life balance

APPLY HERE

21. Labourer (Parks and Gardens)

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

CARRY out duties including but not limited to cleaning roads, blowing leaf litter, using small power tools, cleaning park BBQ's, mowing and general other labouring and parks cleaning duties.

The Role:

Government based contract role

Mon to Fri, 38 hour week

$25 - $29.99 per hour

Early starts with early finishes

APPLY HERE

22. Brand Activator/ Merchandiser, Strikeforce AMC

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

WE'RE looking for passionate merchandisers, as brand activators, that visit major retailers and handle market leading brands.

Flexible hours on offer, no experience necessary and all training provided.

APPLY HERE

23. Service Officer, Department of Human Services, Gympie

Full time, Permanent

Salary: $57,752 - $64,367

SEVICE officers must have high levels of personal resilience to be able to deal with emotional and challenging customer circumstances and high workload demands.

In service centres you will be required to respond to customer enquiries in a face to face work environment or undertake processing work within agreed start and finish times. The service centre operating hours are primarily between 8.30am-4:30pm.

APPLY HERE

24. Welders (x 2), Countrywide Metals

Full time, Gympie

THIS is an interesting opportunity for an enthusiastic welder looking to achieve success working in a great team environment based at our flagship engineering workshop in Gympie.

In this role you will be:

Welding cattle crushes and yard panels

Reading and interpret working drawings

Some assembly as instructed

Grinding and clean up (weld) as needed

Repetitive handling and welding of specific products

APPLY HERE

25. Spray painter, Cooloola Panel & Paint

Full time, Gympie

WE ARE seeking a qualified automotive spray painter (or equivalent experience) to join our friendly team in our busy Gympie workshop.

This position will allow the successful candidate to be a part of a long standing business that has been servicing the community for over ten years.

Excellent working conditions

Regulated hours

Advancing skills and knowledge

Achieving a satisfactory life style

APPLY HERE

Cooloola Panel and Paint Contributed

26. Safety Officer, Finlaysons

Full Time, Gympie

WE ARE seeking an experienced, hands on safety officer to manage all safety and compliance activities on multiple SE Qld retail and manufacturing sites.

Four days per week will be required in the Mary and Brisbane Valleys so the preferred candidate will live in the Gympie - Sunshine Coast corridor.

APPLY HERE

27. Exercise Physiology, Gympie

Full time

WE ARE seeking an enthusiastic, highly motivated, personable accredited Exercise Physiologist to join our team.

The successful applicant will need (and more):

Exception skills in exercise prescription & programming

Excellent communication skills and the ability to build rapport with clients, coworkers & other health professionals

Ability to organise daily tasks

APPLY HERE

28. Part time teacher, St Patrick's College

Part time, Gympie

THE College invites applications for a 2018 part time contract in any of the following areas: Drama, PE, English, Humanities. Applicants should possess a creative and contemporary pedagogy.

The successful applicant will:

have a commitment to and understanding of the ethos and traditions of Catholic Education;

hold current registration with the Queensland College of Teachers; and

be eligible to work in Australia for the duration of the appointment.

APPLY HERE

29. Branch Manager, Credit Union Australia

Full Time, Gympie

WE ARE looking for an inspiring and motivating leader to run our Gympie branch. This role will see you leading an experienced team of branch staff to be their best and coaching them to maximise opportunities within our target market.

APPLY HERE

30. Senior Procurement Officer- Gympie

AS AN experienced Procurement Officer, you will assist in coordinating and maintaining Corporate Service Level Agreement standards so that best-value outcomes are achieved.

You will support the Procurement team on strategies, contract administration and procurement procedures.

Tendering and Contract Negotiation will also be required.

APPLY HERE

31. Assistants in Nursing/Personal Carers, RNS Nursing

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

WE HAVE shifts available for community experienced AINs (Assistants in Nursing) in Gympie and surrounding areas.

Providing care in home including:

Personal care

Social support

Domestic assistance

APPLY HERE

32. RN's and EN's, RNS Nursing

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

WE HAVE shifts available for Community experienced Registered Nurses (RNs) & Enrolled Nurses (ENs) in Gympie and surrounding areas.

Providing care in home including:

In home nursing assessments

Wound care

Medication administration

Diabetes management

Health monitoring

APPLY HERE

33. Pharmacy Assistant PT, Ramsay Pharmacy

Part Time job, Gympie

WE ARE seeking a part time experienced pharmacy assistant to join our Malouf Pharmacies Gympie Southside retail team.

This part time position is for 25 hours per week, weekend flexibility is desired and with opportunities to pick up additional shifts.

APPLY HERE

Malouf Pharmacies Contributed

34. Legal Secretary, Jeffery Cuddihy & Joyce

Full Time, Gympie

WE HAVE an opening for an experienced Criminal Law secretary in a beautify country town.

To be successful in this role you will need more than 2 years legal secretarial experience. Experience in Criminal and Civil litigation is an advantage together with a typing speed of not less than 50 wpm.

APPLY HERE

35. General manager, Cooloola Foodservice

Full Time, Gympie

WE ARE looking for a general manager with energy and a hands on approach to increase profit; manage staff; establish and accomplish business objectives.

The position involves a fast paced, multifaceted environment. Experience in a similar role essential. Knowledge and understanding of storage and wholesale industry highly regarded.

APPLY HERE

36. Medical Imaging Typist, Gympie Radiology

Full Time, Gympie

AN EXCITING opportunity exists to work at Gympie Radiology, a new fully comprehensive radiology clinic located in Gympie. We have one position available for an experienced medical typist for immediate start. The role has the flexibility to work in the office or at home.

You must be well presented and communicate well with patients and staff. Radiology experience essential.

APPLY HERE

37. Driver, small local phone books, PH Global Distribution

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

DELIVER local phone books to houses and businesses in the Gympie region.

APPLY HERE

Gympie Regional Council Contributed

38. Assistant Project manager - Water Business Unit, Gympie Regional Council

(6 month fixed term position)

THIS position would suit a student part way through an engineering or project management qualification, and with some prior work experience in a project management environment.

The candidate will be wanting to broaden their experience in project management, and with the capacity and availability to commit to a 6 month fixed term position working full time hours.

APPLY HERE

39. Manager - Community Partnerships, Gympie Regional Council

GYMPIE council is seeking a professional to lead Gympie's Community Partnerships team. The focus of this pivotal role is to develop and maintain strong partnerships between Council and the community, government and business sectors to increase community participation, social well-being and community pride.

This role plays a critical role in the council's community engagement initiatives, including targeted engagement with regional townships and communities of interest.

APPLY HERE

40. Program manager - Water Business Unit, Gympie Regional Council

THIS position requires the successful candidate to play a pivotal role in delivering the Water Business Unit's capital works program and business projects.

In this position you will be directly responsible for the efficient and effective management of the Projects Branch.

APPLY HERE

41.Sales Rep (wholesale)

TWO full-time sales representative positions are available in a growing wholesale distribution business to service a Queensland customer base in the agricultural retail sector.

The position requires travel five days a week.

APPLY: accounts@bosagrural.com.au