41 jobs going in Gympie now
PLEASE NOTE: The following jobs have been listed in the past seven days and were still current at the time of publishing.
1. Part time Team Member, Jeanswest
Part time, Gympie
A FANTASTIC opportunity is now available for a highly motivated individual to join our Gympie team on a part time basis. Work in a supportive and encouraging environment while delivering the highest level of customer service possible.
This role is approximately seven hours per week.
2. Apprentice Chef, Kandanga Bowls Club
Part time, permanent
Hours: 20
APPLY: Phone Julie Worth at Sarina Russo Job Access Gympie by phoning 0754843195. Job ID: 2280755746
3. Apprentice carpenter
EAST Coast Apprenticeships have a position available for a Carpentry Apprenticeship based in Gympie through their Maroochydore branch.
This is a fantastic opportunity to kick start your career with an apprenticeship which will enable you to start working and earning a wage while you learn key skills and gain the qualification that future employers want.
4. Housekeeper, Gympie
$20 - $26 / Hour
SEEKING a kind, responsible and organised housekeeper for general cleaning. Ideally you should have experience and references. Services such as refrigerator cleaning, shopping and plant care will be part of this job.
Please apply if you think you'd be a good match for our family.
5. Shopfitter/Carpenter nightshift, Gympie
A SYDNEY Services Group is looking for shopfitters/carpenters to join their team for nightshift work in Gympie.
Some requirements:
- Ability to work from 5pm-3am
- Minimum three year experience
- Ability to use variety of power tools e.g drills, saws, etc.
- Full PPE
- Hard work ethic, reliability, punctuality
6. Retail Assistant, ALDI
Gympie
WE'RE looking for high energy team members who love to keep active and busy.
A Retail Assistant at ALDI needs to be able to thrive in a fast paced, team environment and always be willing to go the extra mile for their customers and team.
The role is physical in nature, so you'll need to enjoy hands-on work and meeting deadlines and our shifts can start at 6am some mornings, and finish at 10pm others, so being flexible and available any 5 out of 7 days is important.
7. Hospitality all rounders, Gympie
WE ARE currently on the hunt for hospitality all rounders in Gympie. Multiple positions are available, including bar staff, food and beverage attendants, cooks, waitstaff and baristas.
Duties will include but are not limited to;
- Preparing and serving meals
- Hot and cold beverages
- Attending to customer needs as required
- Keeping the kitchen and restaurant areas clean and organised
8. Ranger, Gympie Regional Council
Full time, Gympie
THE council seeks a candidate who is self-driven and motivated, with previous experience working in a law enforcement agency or in a similar role (not necessarily restricted to Local Government experience) including experience conducting factual investigations.
You will be responsible for investigating and actioning customer enquiries and requests for service relating to domestic animal complaints, overgrown allotments, abandoned vehicles and other related legislative non-compliance matters.
9. Operator/Labourer, Gympie Regional Council
Gympie
WE ARE seeking an Operator/Labourer to join the logistics team at the John St Depot, a team responsible for providing multi-skilled operators to a variety of council civil maintenance and construction projects throughout the Gympie region.
To be considered for this role you must have:
- General Construction Safety Induction (Blue/White Card)
- A current QLD HC Licence
- Proven experience operating a Loader, and possess relevant tickets of competency.
10. Casual Milking Position, Gympie region
A CASUAL milking position is available on a modern clean dairy.
Experience preferred, mostly afternoon milking
APPLY: Please call 0437 833 255
11. Admin Assistant, Gympie Gymnastics Club
Part Time, Gympie
YOU will be the club's first point of contact working a five - day fortnight from 3.15pm to 5.45pm.
The successful applicant will have sound computer and communications skills.
APPLY: Please send applications to the Gympie Gymnastics Club Inc PO Box 128 Gympie Qld 4570
12. Experienced Chef, Gympie RSL Club
THE Gympie RSL Club is seeking an experienced and qualified chef to join their team.
Working in a fast paced environment with an experienced team, this opportunity is for a motivated, self-starter who has a passion for creating quality meals and enjoys the thrill of meeting demand.
13. Mechanic, Gympie
OUR company is seeking a qualified mechanic or diesel mechanic (can not be diesel fitter) in the Gympie area.
Must have experience in light and heavy vehicles within the last 10 years.
We are a very progressive company who already have a good client base in the Gympie region. We have proven systems that will ensure you reach your goals and income expectations.
14. Production staff, Gympie
THIS role would suit a focused individual who is ready to roll up their sleeves and show their skills in manual sorting at a large food manufacturing plant in Gympie.
This is a casual position, offering up to 38 hours per week on a day / afternoon rotating roster. The roster is subject to change in accordance to seasonal demand, and regular communication must be maintained with the manager.
15. Machine operator, Gympie
A LARGE food manufacturing company located in Gympie is looking for cracker room operators to join their team. This role would suit a focused individual who is ready to roll up their sleeves and show their skills in machinery operation.
This is a casual position, offering up to 38 hours per week on a day / afternoon rotating roster. The roster is subject to change in accordance to seasonal demand, and regular communication must be maintained with the manager.
16. Cleaner, Gympie
A LARGE food manufacturing company located in Gympie are looking for cleaners on day and night shift to join their team.
This is a casual position, offering up to 38 hours per week on either day or night shift. The roster is subject to change in accordance to seasonal demand, and regular communication must be maintained with the manager.
17. Youth Service Manager, Community Action
Contract/Temp job, Gympie
THIS management of the youth service program area requires reporting, leadership, staff supervision, policy implementation, achieving strategic objectives, also:
- Contract to February 2019 - possibility of permanent employment
- SCHCADS Award - Level 6, salary sacrifice
- Supportive staff environment, family friendly, flexible work arrangements
18. Service Manager, Pacific Hyundai
Full Time, Gympie
THIS is an opportunity to manage and develop a successful Service Department team in a multi-franchise dealership.
Reporting to the dealer principal, you will be responsible for the overall day-to-day running of the service centre including:
- CSI program management and reporting
- Handle customer enquiries - this is a customer facing role
- Workshop & parts productivity management
19. Tax accountant, Gympie
Part time, Gympie
HRM Contracting and Consulting is looking to place accounting professionals in well respected practices.
This job is part time at three to four days a week.
20. Senior Case Manager, Disability Employment Services
Full Time job, Gympie
THIS role empowers people with a disability by assisting them to be job ready and find sustainable employment. You can help to genuinely change their lives.
You will have:
- Competitive salary + super + bonuses
- Career growth opportunities
- Work / Life balance
21. Labourer (Parks and Gardens)
Contract/Temp job, Gympie
CARRY out duties including but not limited to cleaning roads, blowing leaf litter, using small power tools, cleaning park BBQ's, mowing and general other labouring and parks cleaning duties.
The Role:
Government based contract role
- Mon to Fri, 38 hour week
- $25 - $29.99 per hour
- Early starts with early finishes
22. Brand Activator/ Merchandiser, Strikeforce AMC
Casual/Vacation job, Gympie
WE'RE looking for passionate merchandisers, as brand activators, that visit major retailers and handle market leading brands.
Flexible hours on offer, no experience necessary and all training provided.
23. Service Officer, Department of Human Services, Gympie
Full time, Permanent
Salary: $57,752 - $64,367
SEVICE officers must have high levels of personal resilience to be able to deal with emotional and challenging customer circumstances and high workload demands.
In service centres you will be required to respond to customer enquiries in a face to face work environment or undertake processing work within agreed start and finish times. The service centre operating hours are primarily between 8.30am-4:30pm.
24. Welders (x 2), Countrywide Metals
Full time, Gympie
THIS is an interesting opportunity for an enthusiastic welder looking to achieve success working in a great team environment based at our flagship engineering workshop in Gympie.
In this role you will be:
- Welding cattle crushes and yard panels
- Reading and interpret working drawings
- Some assembly as instructed
- Grinding and clean up (weld) as needed
- Repetitive handling and welding of specific products
25. Spray painter, Cooloola Panel & Paint
Full time, Gympie
WE ARE seeking a qualified automotive spray painter (or equivalent experience) to join our friendly team in our busy Gympie workshop.
This position will allow the successful candidate to be a part of a long standing business that has been servicing the community for over ten years.
- Excellent working conditions
- Regulated hours
- Advancing skills and knowledge
- Achieving a satisfactory life style
26. Safety Officer, Finlaysons
Full Time, Gympie
WE ARE seeking an experienced, hands on safety officer to manage all safety and compliance activities on multiple SE Qld retail and manufacturing sites.
Four days per week will be required in the Mary and Brisbane Valleys so the preferred candidate will live in the Gympie - Sunshine Coast corridor.
27. Exercise Physiology, Gympie
Full time
WE ARE seeking an enthusiastic, highly motivated, personable accredited Exercise Physiologist to join our team.
The successful applicant will need (and more):
- Exception skills in exercise prescription & programming
- Excellent communication skills and the ability to build rapport with clients, coworkers & other health professionals
- Ability to organise daily tasks
28. Part time teacher, St Patrick's College
Part time, Gympie
THE College invites applications for a 2018 part time contract in any of the following areas: Drama, PE, English, Humanities. Applicants should possess a creative and contemporary pedagogy.
The successful applicant will:
- have a commitment to and understanding of the ethos and traditions of Catholic Education;
- hold current registration with the Queensland College of Teachers; and
- be eligible to work in Australia for the duration of the appointment.
29. Branch Manager, Credit Union Australia
Full Time, Gympie
WE ARE looking for an inspiring and motivating leader to run our Gympie branch. This role will see you leading an experienced team of branch staff to be their best and coaching them to maximise opportunities within our target market.
30. Senior Procurement Officer- Gympie
AS AN experienced Procurement Officer, you will assist in coordinating and maintaining Corporate Service Level Agreement standards so that best-value outcomes are achieved.
You will support the Procurement team on strategies, contract administration and procurement procedures.
Tendering and Contract Negotiation will also be required.
31. Assistants in Nursing/Personal Carers, RNS Nursing
Casual/Vacation job, Gympie
WE HAVE shifts available for community experienced AINs (Assistants in Nursing) in Gympie and surrounding areas.
Providing care in home including:
- Personal care
- Social support
- Domestic assistance
32. RN's and EN's, RNS Nursing
Casual/Vacation job, Gympie
WE HAVE shifts available for Community experienced Registered Nurses (RNs) & Enrolled Nurses (ENs) in Gympie and surrounding areas.
Providing care in home including:
- In home nursing assessments
- Wound care
- Medication administration
- Diabetes management
- Health monitoring
33. Pharmacy Assistant PT, Ramsay Pharmacy
Part Time job, Gympie
WE ARE seeking a part time experienced pharmacy assistant to join our Malouf Pharmacies Gympie Southside retail team.
This part time position is for 25 hours per week, weekend flexibility is desired and with opportunities to pick up additional shifts.
34. Legal Secretary, Jeffery Cuddihy & Joyce
Full Time, Gympie
WE HAVE an opening for an experienced Criminal Law secretary in a beautify country town.
To be successful in this role you will need more than 2 years legal secretarial experience. Experience in Criminal and Civil litigation is an advantage together with a typing speed of not less than 50 wpm.
35. General manager, Cooloola Foodservice
Full Time, Gympie
WE ARE looking for a general manager with energy and a hands on approach to increase profit; manage staff; establish and accomplish business objectives.
The position involves a fast paced, multifaceted environment. Experience in a similar role essential. Knowledge and understanding of storage and wholesale industry highly regarded.
36. Medical Imaging Typist, Gympie Radiology
Full Time, Gympie
AN EXCITING opportunity exists to work at Gympie Radiology, a new fully comprehensive radiology clinic located in Gympie. We have one position available for an experienced medical typist for immediate start. The role has the flexibility to work in the office or at home.
You must be well presented and communicate well with patients and staff. Radiology experience essential.
37. Driver, small local phone books, PH Global Distribution
Contract/Temp job, Gympie
DELIVER local phone books to houses and businesses in the Gympie region.
38. Assistant Project manager - Water Business Unit, Gympie Regional Council
(6 month fixed term position)
THIS position would suit a student part way through an engineering or project management qualification, and with some prior work experience in a project management environment.
The candidate will be wanting to broaden their experience in project management, and with the capacity and availability to commit to a 6 month fixed term position working full time hours.
39. Manager - Community Partnerships, Gympie Regional Council
GYMPIE council is seeking a professional to lead Gympie's Community Partnerships team. The focus of this pivotal role is to develop and maintain strong partnerships between Council and the community, government and business sectors to increase community participation, social well-being and community pride.
This role plays a critical role in the council's community engagement initiatives, including targeted engagement with regional townships and communities of interest.
40. Program manager - Water Business Unit, Gympie Regional Council
THIS position requires the successful candidate to play a pivotal role in delivering the Water Business Unit's capital works program and business projects.
In this position you will be directly responsible for the efficient and effective management of the Projects Branch.
41.Sales Rep (wholesale)
TWO full-time sales representative positions are available in a growing wholesale distribution business to service a Queensland customer base in the agricultural retail sector.
The position requires travel five days a week.
APPLY: accounts@bosagrural.com.au