$40k lights too heavy for Gympie’s new Christmas tree

Gympie Regional Council workers Aaron Turner, Kane Schroeder, Tony Dunshea, David Kirkpatrick, Brendan Lewis and Ben Gardner take a break from planting Gympie's new living Christmas tree in Nelson Reserve on Wednesday.

THE hoop pine Christmas tree is settling in at Nelson Reserve and is being well cared for as the countdown to Christmas begins, Gympie Regional Council said yesterday.

“The lights, as voted for by the community, have arrived, however the building of the structure which surrounds the tree and supports the lights will not be ready in time for Christmas this year,” the council said in a statement.

“Due to the amount and weight of the lights, they cannot be placed directly on the tree as it settles into its new home and council needs to ensure the tree is healthy to serve the community for many years to come.”

The budget for the tree and all work associated is $65,000, with the tree itself costing about $20,000, including supply and delivery plus the landscaping and electrical work to the site.

$40,000 has been allocated for the lights, lighting design, supply and commissioning plus the decorations, and $5000 has also been allocated for the lighting of the tree event.

As a short-term solution this Christmas, the council has purchased lightweight bud lights which will be placed on the tree.

These lights were going to be used to update the Fiveways Christmas tree, but will be used in Nelson Reserve instead.

“Gympie Regional Council will have the tree sparkling just a little differently this year for the community and families to enjoy,” the council said.

“The scheduled lighting of the tree event will also be postponed to December 2020 and will coincide with the launch of the new lighting system.

“Council elves will be out and about this week to begin decorating both the CBD and Nelson Reserve Christmas trees.”