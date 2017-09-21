40C tipped as a weekend of ‘extreme heat’ beckons

On Saturday large swathes of the east coast will have above average temperatures. Picture: Sky News Weather

AUSTRALIANS are being warned to get ready for a bout of "extreme heat" as temperatures bubble up to boiling point by the weekend.

A high-pressure system parked off the east coast will send the mercury up to midsummer levels.

In suburban Sydney a high of 30C on Thursday will shoot up to 33C on the weekend.

Across the border, in suburban Brisbane, an eye watering spring high of 37C can be expected. In the CBD that's more than 10C above average.NSW could record its first ever September 40C day.

On the Gold Coast too, temperatures could be 10C above average and could break September records.

HOW HOT IS IT GOING TO GET

Your maximum weekend temp will be:

QLD:

Bundaberg: Sat 29, Sun 30

Cooktown: Sat 29, Sun 29

Emerald: Sat 36, Sun 38

Gatton: Sat 35, Sun 38

Gladstone: Sat 29, Sun 29

Gympie: Sat 33, Sun 35

Hervey Bay: Sat 26, Sun 27

Ipswich: Sat 35, Sun 38

Mackay: Sat 28, Sun 29

Maroochydore: Sat 30, Sun 32

Maryborough: Sat 30, Sun 31

Noosa: Sat 30, Sun 32

Nambour: Sat 32, Sun 35

Rockhampton: Sat 33, Sun 34

Roma: Sat 37, Sun 38

Toowoomba: Sat 32, Sun 33

Warwick: Sat 33, Sun 34

NSW

Coffs Harbour: Sat 32, Sun 35

Grafton: Sat 35, Sun 36

Lismore: Sat 32, Sun 35

Tweed: Sat 24, Sun 25



It's good news for sun seekers but bad news for anyone hoping for a drop of rain in NSW and Queensland. The east coast is already coming off its driest ever winter.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting warmer than average days throughout spring.

"The forecast will be overrun with extreme heat during the weekend and into early next week," Queensland based weather service Higgins Storm Chasing has said. "It's looking ugly".

Further south, the highs won't get into the 30s - but it will still be a warm weekend. Melbourne will see above average temperatures with a high of 23C on Saturday.

Birdsville No

But it's nothing compared to Queensland. The outback town of Birdsville is expected to reach a top of 40C on Saturday, 11.9 degrees above the September average.

Sky News' Tristan Myers cautioned that the forecast could change. But if it sticks to predictions, Amberley, near Ipswich, could see its hottest September day in 74 years on Sunday.

"North-westerly winds ahead of a trough will increase this week, drawing hot air from the interior towards the more populated east," he told news.com.au.



"Temperatures are going to be the hottest since summer for large areas of NSW and Queensland. It is unusual for these temperatures to be this warm this early and, for NSW, these temperatures look to approach or exceed September records."

Dubbo's Saturday forecast of 35C would beat the old September record of 34.4C in 1965 while Wanaaring in western NSW could get to 40C which would be the first 40C day for the state in September on record.

The sweltering conditions are also likely to increase the bushfire risk, with much of the state expected to be placed on a very high or severe alert on Saturday.

But someone always has to pay. This week that's you, Perth. While the eastern seaboard - dry as a stale crispbread - parches in unending sun, the West is going to be wet and distinctly chilly with below average highs.

"Temperatures look to peak on Saturday in NSW, and Sunday and Monday in southeast Queensland," said Mr Meyers.

"After a cool change, there's a chance the eastern capitals could have another burst of summery heat early next week."



0Moffat Beach, Caloundra, a beautiful day to sunbake Photo: Brett Wortman/bw174508c Brett Wortman/bw174508c

WILL YOUR WEEKEND BE HOT AND DRY OR COLD AND WET?

Brisbane

The winner in the heat stakes. Queensland's capital will get to 25C on Thursday; on Saturday it will break out of the 20s getting to 31C, 33C on Sunday and then topping out at 34C on Monday.

That's nothing on Ipswich in the city's west. There, it will be 35C on Saturday and a massive 37C on Sunday.

Blue skies all around. Friday will see a possible thunderstorm.

Sydney

The warmest day in the Harbour City will be Saturday with a high of 29C with sunny skies.

In the city's west, expect it to be a whole lot hotter. Penrith will see 30C on Thursday before temperatures climb the heat escalator reaching 31C on Friday and 33C on Saturday.

Canberra

A warm weekend in the capital. From Thursday's 22C it will then rise to 26C on Saturday and 28C on Sunday. Mostly clear skies.

Melbourne

Around 17C is more usual for September but it will surpass that with a high of 22C on Thursday. The gauge will drop slightly on Friday before rising again to 23C on Saturday. Sunny spells but showers are a possibility.

Hobart

The best day for Tasmania will be Saturday with a high of around 19C but expect showers.

Adelaide

The hottest day for South Australia will be Friday when the temperature gauge will reach their summit of 26C.

Between Friday and Sunday, the highs will drop substantially to just 16C by the weekend's finish. Bring an umbrella.

Perth

Poor Perth. It's not sunshine for you, it's grey clouds and rain. A top of 22C on Thursday will fall to Friday and 18C on Saturday before climbing slightly for Sunday. Thunderstorms are a distinct possibility.

Darwin

33C-34C and mostly sunny in the Top End.