A cow lays dead in between the townships of Julia Creek and Cloncurry, the victim of exposure during the week long flood event that swamped the North West. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Business

$400k grants relieve pressure for flood-hit farmers

by MADURA MCCORMACK
23rd Mar 2019 9:29 AM
FLOOD- farmers will be able to access up to $400,000 in federal government grants, as the newly created agency tasked with rebuilding the livestock industry implements its first stage.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will today announce two grants have been created.

Eligible primary producers can tap into a maximum of $400,000 in funding, to be matched dollar-for-dollar with their own capital.

"This is about helping people get back on their feet faster," Mr Morrison said.

"Locally operated family holdings will have access to up to $400,000 through two grant programs - one for restocking and replanting, and the other to replace on-farm infrastructure lost and damaged during the floods."

The grants are part of the newly established North Queensland Livestock Industry Recovery Agency's plan.

Shane Stone QC, who heads the NQLIRA, said the grants were "non-prescriptive".

"One thing that the farmers said to us was 'please give us hope, not more debt'," Mr Stone said.

"Most people we spoke to said 'we do have money, and if we can get a bit more we will be on our way in recovery'."

