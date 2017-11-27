Menu
$400,000 bike and walking path good news for Southside

Work underway on the Southside on a $400,000, kilometre-long bike and walking path along Power Road.
by Shelley Strachan

A $400,000 pathway linking Normanby Hill Road, Madill Park and Katrina Court is expected to be completed early in the new year.

The Southside bikeway and walking path is currently under construction and will be two metres wide and extend along one kilometre of Power Road from Normanby Hill Road to Smerdon Road, though future plans include linking the track through to the Hockey Centre.

Fifty per cent of the total amount of the project has been funded through the State Government Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme program.

As the track is concrete in construction, should it be submerged by flood waters it will be flood resilient.

During construction property accesses along Power Road may be affected and Gympie Regional Council has asked property owners and motorists for their patience.

Council officers will contact residents, where relevant, to discuss timing for access if work is likely to impact entrances. Traffic management measures will be in place to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists, the council has said.

Project information sheet at https://www.gympie.qld.gov. au/documents/40005057/ 41309276/Power%20Road %20Pathway.pdf

