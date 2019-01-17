40,000 books, DVDs go from library as asbestos clean starts

WORK begins today to remove asbestos tiles from the Gympie Library.

A specialised asbestos company has been engaged to remove the tiles which contain asbestos within the history room, and to clean and decontaminate the Gympie Library building.

The work will also include the removal of about 40,000 books, magazines and DVDs which will go into storage as the work is carried out.

More than 60 samples have been taken from the library and tested for asbestos, with the only positive results found within the tile fragments.

"It's been really pleasing to see that the laboratory analysis has not detected any loose asbestos fibres in settled dust in any location at the library, however when dealing with something like this, we need to ensure the safety of both our staff and our library community,” Director of Corporate and Community Services Pauline Gordon said.

Although the majority of work will be to remove the remaining tiles from the history room where the construction work took place, part of the work will also see all carpet removed from the building.

"Once this is complete and the building has been cleared by the external asbestos company, work will commence to repair any damage and to replace the carpet, however at this stage we don't have a confirmed date to reopen the library and will keep the community up to date with our progress.

"We would like to thank the community for their understanding and patience, we know closing the library has affected our clients at a particularly busy time. Unfortunately, the timing also meant many businesses and trades were also closed over the Christmas period, meaning it will take a little longer to reopen the library,” Pauline said.

The pop up library will continue to operate from the Civic Centre during this time.

Background:

The Gympie Regional Library was closed in mid-December due to ongoing construction work and the

suspected discovery of asbestos in the floor of the history room that was damaged in the recent hail storm.

The council is currently bringing in specialists to survey and test the area and create an asbestos removal plan and decontamination if required.

This issue was identified within the back areas of the library and not in the main public space area.