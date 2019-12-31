Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency sirens are ringing in a Victorian town that is facing disaster.
Emergency sirens are ringing in a Victorian town that is facing disaster.
Breaking

4000 trapped by fire; people told to get in ocean for safety

by Ben Graham
31st Dec 2019 10:02 AM

Towns in Victoria's East Gippsland have been hit by out-of-control bushfires and homes are expected to be lost, while 4000 people are sheltering on a beach.

Rapidly moving fires in NSW have suddenly flared up this morning and they're headed east, towards the coast.

Meanwhile, a firefighter has been killed in a truck rollover near Albury in New South Wales, as out-of-control infernos threatens homes and lives in three states, with conditions set to worsen in some regions.

Severe fire danger is also forecast for Exmouth Gulf Coast and Gascoyne Coast in Western Australia today.

bushfires crisis emergency service trapped

Just In

    Just In

      Mum dies weeks after assault

      Mum dies weeks after assault
      • 31st Dec 2019 9:52 AM

      Top Stories

        Man rushed to hospital after near drowning

        premium_icon Man rushed to hospital after near drowning

        Breaking A man in his 30s was swimming at a popular beach when he and his two friends got into trouble in the water.

        New report paints grim picture for Rattler

        premium_icon New report paints grim picture for Rattler

        News Gympie council to have more questions to answer following release of damning...

        Gympie region businesses that went boom and bust in 2019

        premium_icon Gympie region businesses that went boom and bust in 2019

        News 2019 was a year of triumphs, tragedies and saving graces for businesses in the...

        Gympie farewells one of its driest, hottest years on record

        premium_icon Gympie farewells one of its driest, hottest years on record

        News The region has just survived one of its hottest and driest years on record, but...