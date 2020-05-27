400+ CHARGES: Latest to be caught in massive drug sting

The Kingaroy man was arrested on 59 drug charges.

A KINGAROY man has been charged with 57 counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

He is one of 66 people in the South Burnett who have been charged as a result of Operation Butza, targeting the supply of dangerous drugs across Blackbutt, Yarraman, Nanango and Kingaroy.

The 25-year-old Kingaroy man, Michel John-Bruce Hood, was arrested in Blackbutt on May 24 and appeared in Kingaroy Magistrates Court yesterday.

He was charged with 59 offences, including 57 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, and one count each of trafficking dangerous drugs and receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking or supplying.

He did not apply for bail and is due to reappear in court on August 8.

Operation Butza has now been wrapped up after police officers charged 66 people with 443 unrelated drug, property and weapon-related offences.

The eight-month long operation which was started in September last year involved the execution of multiple search warrants, vehicle intercepts and covert surveillance and other tactical actions across the southwest police district.

As a result of Operation Butza, police have seized drugs to the value of more than $237,000.

This includes more than $21,000 of methylamphetamine and $215,000 of marijuana, as well as stolen property and illegal firearms.

Detective Acting Superintendent Mat Kelly said the results reinforced the need to employ a joint approach between regional and specialist practitioners that target drug supply, demand and harm reduction.

"The Queensland community continues to consume illicit drugs at concerning levels, particularly in regional areas, which is empirically supported by waste water analysis and evident in the outcomes of this operation," he said.

"Operation Butza has proven a great win for police and the community."