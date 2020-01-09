40 years of Gympie’s ‘Grady bunch’

40 GOOD REASONS: Lyn and Tom Grady celebrate 40 years in business this weekend.

THE rent was hard to find when Tom and Lyn Grady first went into the property business in Gympie, 40 years ago on Sunday.

That $50 a week was probably the equivalent of $500 now.

With three young children and not much capital, they opened their doors on January 12, 1980, in a Monkland St shop now part of the Bridgestone Service Centre.

“Support from Gympie and district residents was amazing and that continues to this day,” they said this week.

“Our first listing was a three-bedroom Hardiplank home valued at $22,000. Today’s value would be about $250,000.”

A 2000sq.m vacant allotment was listed for sale at $8500.

A 40-hectare (100-acre) property, 30km from Gympie was listed at $12,500.

They have sold thousands of homes and rural properties since then and the real estate office now has a staff of 11.

And that is just one of their business endeavours.

They also went into weekend machinery sales and have held more than 4000 machinery and clearing sales since.

In 1986, they purchased Gene Barker Livestock and started selling cattle, pigs and calves.

Over the next 17 years, they sold more than 500,000 head, also moving in 1988 into their own premises at 155 Mary St, branching out into rural merchandise, a segment of the business which was moved out to 26 Nash St.

That line of business also grew quickly, creating a need for more space and more convenient shopping for clients.

To facilitate that, they purchased the merchandise business from Queensco at 55 Tozer St, where they could then sell larger products such as fertiliser and fencing materials.

Today the two Gympie stores employ 16 local people.

The Gradys sponsor major events in Gympie region including the Gympie Show and its fireworks (for the past 13 years), the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride and Angel flight.

They say their sponsorships are a “thank you” to Gympie and district people “for their support over many years.”

The Gradys also credited their family for their help, including daughters Sharyn Macaulay and Juanita Desmond who help in the business two days a week each and son Jason Grady who manages the two rural stores.