Prep teachers of Gympie region (Collage).
News

40+ PHOTOS: Gympie region teachers pull their funniest faces

Kristen Camp
24th Mar 2021 3:43 PM
While photographing the 2021 Gympie region preppies for the My First Year keepsake, the prep teachers didn’t disappoint in pulling their funniest faces for the camera.

If you haven’t yet seen our mega gallery of all the My First Year photos CLICK HERE.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

The photos are also available in a special in-paper lift out in today’s (Wednesday’s) Courier Mail.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the silly snaps of the region’s prep teachers:

gympie my first year gympie preppies gympie region preps gympie schools gympie teachers
Gympie Times

