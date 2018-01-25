40 offences over 2 months

Gympie District Court has ordered close parole supervision for a woman convicted of violence.

A SLIP back into "old habits” has been blamed for a man committing more than 40 separate offences across Queensland.

Appearing via videolink from Maryborough Correctional Centre, 33-year-old Brisbane man Clayton Ryan Miles pleaded guilty to all charges committed over a two-month period last year.

From September to the end of November, the offences were spread out across an area from Tweed Heads to Maryborough, and encompassed a wide range of acts.

They include charges of: Bringing stolen goods into Queensland, possession of dangerous drugs (including ecstasy and methylamphetamine), break and enter, entering dwelling and committing an indictable offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, wilful damage, obstructing a police officer, driving while disqualified, trespassing and a number of instances of fraud and forgery.

A large percentage of the offences were related to vehicles in some aspect, with dangerous driving and the theft of a number of vehicle registration plates included in the charges.

Miles was subject to parole conditions when the offences occurred as well.

His defence solicitor Chris Anderson said financial difficulties and a lack of employment had prompted him to relapse back into "old habits”.

"I'm told you relapsed into old behaviours - frankly that's no excuse,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan told him bluntly.

"There's quite a number of offences here.”

He would later describe Miles' treatment of one Silverdale family, where he dangerously operated a vehicle and endangered an elderly woman as "appalling”.

When handing down a sentence, Mr Callaghan conceded the guilty plea had alleviated a considerable amount of pressure on the local legal system.

"You've saved the state a tremendous amount of money and time, had the offences gone ahead to trial,” he said.

Miles work towards rehabilitation also received a positive reception from the Magistrate.

"You can still live a life if you choose to, there are options available to you if you're still of that mindset when you leave,” Mr Callaghan said.

With the large number of charges, a head sentence of three years imprisonment was imposed, with convictions recorded for all offences.

Having been in custody since December, Miles will be eligible for parole at the end of this year.