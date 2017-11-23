40 Gympie jobs listed in 10 days

1. Expressions of Interest, Hospitality All Rounders
WE are currently on the hunt for hospitality all rounders in Gympie. Multiple positions have arisen, including Bar Staff, Food and Beverage attendants, Cooks, Waitstaff and Baristas.
Duties will include but are not limited to:
- Preparing and serving meals
- Hot and cold beverages
- Attending to customer needs as required
- Keeping the kitchen and restaurant areas clean and organised
- Taking orders and payments using POS systems
2. Onsite installer, carpenter
EARN up to $88,000 | Base + Super + Car Allowance + Bonus
- Established and Rapidly Growing |High-End Projects & Jobs
- Construct & Install Beautifully Designed Cabins & Homes
- Receive Great Support in a Fun and Friendly Team Environment
- Enjoy Working in an Autonomous & Extremely Rewarding Role
3. Manager - Customer and Commercial Services, Water Business Unit
THIS fixed term contract position will be remunerated at $97,445 per annum plus 13% superannuation
This position requires the successful candidate to have exceptional leadership qualities to continually develop and improve the Water Business Unit's customer relationship management and performance monitoring objectives.
Responsible to the Executive Manager - Water Business Unit, you will be directly responsible for the efficient and effective management of the Customer and Commercial Services Branch through:
4. Childcare worker, Amamoor
FAMILY living in Gympie 4570 and I need someone to take care of 2 children. You should be an experienced and responsible childcare provider. $369 - $47520 Hr. / Week
5. Library Assistant, Gympie
Casual/Vacation job
WORKING in the Gympie Library as a customer-focused all-rounder. 15-20 hours per week including Thursday nights and Saturday mornings.
$25 - $29.99 per hour15-20 hours per week.
6. Swim School Coordinator, Gympie Aquatic Centre
Full Time job
GREAT opportunity for swim school leaders who enjoy swimming, love working with children, and who want to lead a team teaching the skills of swimming:
- Great career paths and development with an entrepreneurial organisation
- Lead a team of passionate swimming teachers
- Make a real difference to your community
7. Water Treatment Plant Operator
Contract/Temp job
OUR client is seeking experienced water and sewerage treatment plant operators based in Gympie QLD.
8. Business Support Officer
Central Queensland, Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast PHN
Full Time job
AN opportunity to showcase your high level customer service, administration & organisational skills in providing high quality reception services
$55,000 - $59,999
9. Gympie Water Treatment Plant Operator, Engage Us
Casual/Vacation job
- $30 - $39.99 per hour + penalties and super.
- Working alongside Gympie Regional Council Water Treatment Plant Operator Casual to Permanent Opportunity Above Award Pay Rates Early December Start
10. Occupational Therapist - paediatrics, Artius
Full Time job
ARE you a Mental Health Accredited Occupational Therapist who has experience working with children and young people? Join our passionate team today!
- Join the Sunshine Coast Public Health Network's preferred provider
- Opportunity to make a difference with children and young people
- Competitive salary, professional development and access to company vehicle
11. Commercial Concreters - Needed ASAP
Casual/Vacation job
5 Star recruitment is seeking experienced commercial concreters and experienced concrete labourers
What you need :
- Construction induction card
- Form workers
- concreting experience
- commercial experience
- Full PPE
- Drivers License
12. Career in Sales, Godfreys
Full Time job
- Looking for a career in sales?
- No experience?
- Need to earn more money?
- Australia's leading vacuum retailer * Earn top dollar in retail environment * Generous base+uncapped commission *
13. Area Construction Manager, Stroud Homes Wide Bay
Full Time job,
WE'RE looking for ambitious, confident and focused individuals who want to work with Hervey Bay's most exciting home builder. If you are looking to take that next step then this job is for you.
- $80,000 - $89,999
- Regional Construction Manager
- Estimating and Supervising Experience Essential
14. Club Supervisor, Gympie RSL
Casual/Vacation job
THE progressive and innovative Gympie RSL Club is seeking a highly motivated and enthusiastic leader to join the team in the role of Club Supervisor.
15. Sales professional, GreenRV
Full Time job, Gympie
- Bored Of What You're Selling?
- Looking For A Change?
- Sell A Lifestyle, Sell The Dream
FORGET the rest and work with the best. A rare opportunity to work in the fastest growing RV Company's! OTE $100K+ Available ONLY in Gympie Branch
16. Identified REFOCUS Practitioner, REFOCUS ATSI
Full Time job, Gympie
- Salary Packaging
- Great opportunity to further enhance learning, gain knowledge and experience
- Transforming and empowering communities to enjoy longer, healthier lives is our mission
- $50,000 - $64,999
17. Company Truck Driver, Countrywide Metals
Full Time job, Gympie based
Must have:
- A "Safety First" attitude & conduct
- Fit and Healthy
- Unrestricted HC or MC License and valid Forklift License
- Exemplary Driving History
- Proven organisational skills
- Good knowledge of SE Queensland.
18. Experienced Automotive Mechanic, Performax International
Full Time job, Gympie
- Work amongst car and truck enthusiast
- Friendly, happy environment
- Innovated company
A GENUINE interest in our Products (Tundras, Raptors, Silverados, F Series, Corvettes) is a must.
19. 3 x welders, Countrywide Metals
Full Time job, Gympie
Immediate start
THIS is an interesting opportunity for an enthusiastic welder looking to achieve success working in a great team environment based at our flagship engineering workshop in Gympie.
In this role you will be:
- Welding cattle crushes and yard panels
- Reading and interpret working drawings
- Some assembly as instructed
- Grinding and clean up(weld) as needed
- Repetitive handling and welding of specific products
20. Receptionist-Administration Assistant, Community Action
Part Time job
- Salary Packaging Available
- Friendly and Supportive Workplace Culture
- Flexible Working Arrangements
- Permanent Position for a suitably experienced individual to join our dynamic team.
21. Excavator Operator, Earthland Group
Full Time job, Gympie
IMMEDIATE start require for experienced Excavator Operator to join our team on a casual basis in Gympie.
- MUST have GPS experienced.
- The applicant must have experience in civil work such as road works, trenching, final trim and MUST be able to use GPS.
- The role consists of an average of 40 + hours per week from Monday - Friday with Saturday as needed.
22. Store Manager, Surf, Dive and Ski
Full Time job, Gympie
WE currently have a rare opportunity for an experienced retail manager to join the Surf, Dive n Ski Gympie store team!
- Base + Super + Clothing Discounts
- Career opportunities with a global business
- Clothing discounts on premium product
- Fantastic team culture and working environment
23. IT Manager, Victory College
Full Time job
WE ARE seeking an enthusiastic, motivated and proactive Information Technology & Communication (ITC) Manager, to play a pivotal and respected role in our growing and dynamic College.
24. Service Staff, Rattler Railway Company
Casual/Vacation job
SERVICE Staff Required for Casual Work at the Mary Valley Rattler. Weekend and Evening work available
25. Chef, Rattler Railway Company
Casual/Vacation job
CHEF is required to join Gympie's Iconic Mary Valley Rattler in Gympie. Weekday and Weekend work available.
26. Experienced Linemarker
WE are a small, privately owned Linemarking business that services QLD from the Gold Coast to Gladstone and beyond. The successful candidate will have the same attention to detail and commitment to providing quality, Main Roads Standards work.
Job tasks and responsibilities:
- Operation of pedestrian machines
- Work alone or in a team
- Leading hand of a small team
- Marking and Remarking of Large and Small projects
- Complete work to high quality standards
27. HR Drivers for Inter and Intrastate
Full Time job
LOOKING for an experienced professional HR driver to join our team to drive a Truck & Dog combo.
Must have:
- Clean driving history
- Can do Attitude
- Ability to complete paperwork accurately and completely
- Understanding of exclusion zones and OH&S
28. MC Driver for Inter and Intrastate
Full Time job
LOOKING for an experienced professional MC driver to join our team.
You will be pulling B-double tautliners interstate or vans loaded with white goods to North Qld and/or Brisbane Metro and surrounds.
This position requires physical ability as unloading may be required at multiple warehouses.
29. Business Manager - Disability Employment Services
Full Time job, Gympie
AS THE Business Manager, your focus will be to lead, support and further develop a high performing Employment Services team.
- Competitive salary + performance incentives
- Challenging and exciting management role
- Australian owned International Human Services Organisation
- Attractive site-based performance incentives
30. Assistant Manager Gympie at Hungry Jack's
Full Time job, Gympie
DEVELOP and coach your team whilst growing business profitability. Implement in-store marketing and manage stock.
$47,800 + Super + Bonus
31. Dentist, Gympie
WE ARE seeking a loyal, friendly, enthusiastic and caring Dentist who enjoys working in a fast-paced and team-oriented environment.
The position would suit a reliable dentist seeking a long-term career.
32. Co-ordinator - Operations (Water Business Unit), Gympie Regional Council
GYMPIE Area - $80,500 and $85,971 per annum and 13% superannuation. - Gympie Regional Council
As the Co-ordinator Operations - Water Business Unit, you will be directly responsible for tasks such as the formation of a centralised work scheduling and dispatch unit and the establishment of a Control Room.
33. Pharmacist, Gympie
THIS is an exciting opportunity for a highly motivated and customer centric Pharmacist to join our clients growing team in Gympie.
Key Responsibilities:
- Day to day management of store, dispensary and team operations
- Patient counselling and provide thorough patient care solutions
- Accurate dispensing of prescriptions using LOTS pharmacy software
34. Process Engineer, Nestle
WE have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Process Engineer to join our Engineering team in the Gympie Factory.
Reporting to the Engineering Manager you will be responsible for developing and implementing maintenance procedures and methods to improve reliability of equipment and manufacturing processes to minimise lost production time
35. Banking adviser, National Australia Bank
AS A Home Lending Specialist you're the first point of contact for a full range of residential lending inquiries in branch.
This is a high volume sales role within our retail network focused on generating lending growth and identifying cross sell opportunities.
36. Au Pair On Farm, Gympie
Immediate start
Looking for someone to blend in with our family and offer support to primary school children with homework, cleaning cooking.
- Driving children to sports activities.
- Feeding livestock also.
- Large property with animals and agricultural work also.
- Flexibility as we travel away at times.
- Full separate accommodation, meals plus $200-250 per week.
37. Junior Medical Officer/Emergency Medicine
JUNIOR Medical Officer required between over December 2017 and January 2018.
You must have national medical board registration (AHPRA) in order to apply for this role.
38. Grower Services Officer, Gympie
- Reputable macadamia processing company
- Apply your technical knowledge in a relationship-focused position
- Flexible location Gympie / Bundaberg region
39. Admin officer, Schuh Group
WE ARE looking to employ a Year 12 school leaver to work in our Gympie office. The successful applicant will be looking for a full time position in Gympie, and possess the following skills attributes:
- Articulate
- Mature
- Personable
- Enthusiastic
- Excellent communication skills, both written and oral
- Sound analytical skills
Please forward your resume and covering letter to info@schuhgroup.com.au
40. Senior Hair Stylist, Gympie
Full time job
IF YOU are an experienced Senior Hair Stylist who thrives on providing exceptional service to clients, self-motivated, energetic and can work as a team, we want to hear from you!
Skills and Qualifications:
- Qualified in Hairdressing (Cert III)
- Qualified Makeup Artist (preferred but not necessary)
- Excellent communication and customer service
- Able and wiling to work a flexible schedule
APPLY: hairsalon646@gmail.com