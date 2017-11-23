40 Gympie jobs listed in 10 days

1. Expressions of Interest, Hospitality All Rounders

WE are currently on the hunt for hospitality all rounders in Gympie. Multiple positions have arisen, including Bar Staff, Food and Beverage attendants, Cooks, Waitstaff and Baristas.

Duties will include but are not limited to:

Preparing and serving meals

Hot and cold beverages

Attending to customer needs as required

Keeping the kitchen and restaurant areas clean and organised

Taking orders and payments using POS systems

APPLY HERE

2. Onsite installer, carpenter

EARN up to $88,000 | Base + Super + Car Allowance + Bonus

Established and Rapidly Growing |High-End Projects & Jobs

Construct & Install Beautifully Designed Cabins & Homes

Receive Great Support in a Fun and Friendly Team Environment

Enjoy Working in an Autonomous & Extremely Rewarding Role

APPLY HERE

LOOKING FOR WORK? These jobs are going in the Gympie region now. Contributed

3. Manager - Customer and Commercial Services, Water Business Unit

THIS fixed term contract position will be remunerated at $97,445 per annum plus 13% superannuation

This position requires the successful candidate to have exceptional leadership qualities to continually develop and improve the Water Business Unit's customer relationship management and performance monitoring objectives.

Responsible to the Executive Manager - Water Business Unit, you will be directly responsible for the efficient and effective management of the Customer and Commercial Services Branch through:

APPLY HERE

4. Childcare worker, Amamoor

FAMILY living in Gympie 4570 and I need someone to take care of 2 children. You should be an experienced and responsible childcare provider. $369 - $47520 Hr. / Week

APPLY HERE

5. Library Assistant, Gympie

Casual/Vacation job

WORKING in the Gympie Library as a customer-focused all-rounder. 15-20 hours per week including Thursday nights and Saturday mornings.

$25 - $29.99 per hour15-20 hours per week.

APPLY HERE

6. Swim School Coordinator, Gympie Aquatic Centre

Full Time job

GREAT opportunity for swim school leaders who enjoy swimming, love working with children, and who want to lead a team teaching the skills of swimming:

Great career paths and development with an entrepreneurial organisation

Lead a team of passionate swimming teachers

Make a real difference to your community

SPLASH: The Gympie Aquatic Centre is just one of a number of infrastructure improvements the area has seen recently. Renee Albrecht

APPLY HERE

7. Water Treatment Plant Operator

Contract/Temp job

OUR client is seeking experienced water and sewerage treatment plant operators based in Gympie QLD.

APPLY HERE

8. Business Support Officer

Central Queensland, Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast PHN

Full Time job

AN opportunity to showcase your high level customer service, administration & organisational skills in providing high quality reception services

$55,000 - $59,999

APPLY HERE

9. Gympie Water Treatment Plant Operator, Engage Us

Casual/Vacation job

$30 - $39.99 per hour + penalties and super.

Working alongside Gympie Regional Council Water Treatment Plant Operator Casual to Permanent Opportunity Above Award Pay Rates Early December Start

APPLY HERE

10. Occupational Therapist - paediatrics, Artius

Full Time job

ARE you a Mental Health Accredited Occupational Therapist who has experience working with children and young people? Join our passionate team today!

Join the Sunshine Coast Public Health Network's preferred provider

Opportunity to make a difference with children and young people

Competitive salary, professional development and access to company vehicle

APPLY HERE

11. Commercial Concreters - Needed ASAP

Casual/Vacation job

5 Star recruitment is seeking experienced commercial concreters and experienced concrete labourers

What you need :

Construction induction card

Form workers

concreting experience

commercial experience

Full PPE

Drivers License

APPLY HERE

12. Career in Sales, Godfreys

Full Time job

Looking for a career in sales?

No experience?

Need to earn more money?

Australia's leading vacuum retailer * Earn top dollar in retail environment * Generous base+uncapped commission *

APPLY HERE

13. Area Construction Manager, Stroud Homes Wide Bay

Full Time job,

WE'RE looking for ambitious, confident and focused individuals who want to work with Hervey Bay's most exciting home builder. If you are looking to take that next step then this job is for you.

$80,000 - $89,999

Regional Construction Manager

Estimating and Supervising Experience Essential

APPLY HERE

14. Club Supervisor, Gympie RSL

Casual/Vacation job

THE progressive and innovative Gympie RSL Club is seeking a highly motivated and enthusiastic leader to join the team in the role of Club Supervisor.

APPLY HERE

15. Sales professional, GreenRV

Full Time job, Gympie

Bored Of What You're Selling?

Looking For A Change?

Sell A Lifestyle, Sell The Dream

FORGET the rest and work with the best. A rare opportunity to work in the fastest growing RV Company's! OTE $100K+ Available ONLY in Gympie Branch

APPLY HERE

16. Identified REFOCUS Practitioner, REFOCUS ATSI

Full Time job, Gympie

Salary Packaging

Great opportunity to further enhance learning, gain knowledge and experience

Transforming and empowering communities to enjoy longer, healthier lives is our mission

$50,000 - $64,999

APPLY HERE

17. Company Truck Driver, Countrywide Metals

Full Time job, Gympie based

Must have:

A "Safety First" attitude & conduct

Fit and Healthy

Unrestricted HC or MC License and valid Forklift License

Exemplary Driving History

Proven organisational skills

Good knowledge of SE Queensland.

APPLY HERE

18. Experienced Automotive Mechanic, Performax International

Full Time job, Gympie

Work amongst car and truck enthusiast

Friendly, happy environment

Innovated company

A GENUINE interest in our Products (Tundras, Raptors, Silverados, F Series, Corvettes) is a must.

APPLY HERE

19. 3 x welders, Countrywide Metals

Full Time job, Gympie

Immediate start

THIS is an interesting opportunity for an enthusiastic welder looking to achieve success working in a great team environment based at our flagship engineering workshop in Gympie.

In this role you will be:

Welding cattle crushes and yard panels

Reading and interpret working drawings

Some assembly as instructed

Grinding and clean up(weld) as needed

Repetitive handling and welding of specific products

APPLY HERE

20. Receptionist-Administration Assistant, Community Action

Part Time job

Salary Packaging Available

Friendly and Supportive Workplace Culture

Flexible Working Arrangements

Permanent Position for a suitably experienced individual to join our dynamic team.

APPLY HERE

21. Excavator Operator, Earthland Group

Full Time job, Gympie

IMMEDIATE start require for experienced Excavator Operator to join our team on a casual basis in Gympie.

MUST have GPS experienced.

The applicant must have experience in civil work such as road works, trenching, final trim and MUST be able to use GPS.

The role consists of an average of 40 + hours per week from Monday - Friday with Saturday as needed.

APPLY HERE

Surf, Dive & Ski is hiring in Gympie. Contributed

22. Store Manager, Surf, Dive and Ski

Full Time job, Gympie

WE currently have a rare opportunity for an experienced retail manager to join the Surf, Dive n Ski Gympie store team!

Base + Super + Clothing Discounts

Career opportunities with a global business

Clothing discounts on premium product

Fantastic team culture and working environment

APPLY HERE

23. IT Manager, Victory College

Full Time job

WE ARE seeking an enthusiastic, motivated and proactive Information Technology & Communication (ITC) Manager, to play a pivotal and respected role in our growing and dynamic College.

APPLY HERE

24. Service Staff, Rattler Railway Company

Casual/Vacation job

SERVICE Staff Required for Casual Work at the Mary Valley Rattler. Weekend and Evening work available

APPLY HERE

25. Chef, Rattler Railway Company

Casual/Vacation job

CHEF is required to join Gympie's Iconic Mary Valley Rattler in Gympie. Weekday and Weekend work available.

APPLY HERE

Mary Valley Rattler

26. Experienced Linemarker

WE are a small, privately owned Linemarking business that services QLD from the Gold Coast to Gladstone and beyond. The successful candidate will have the same attention to detail and commitment to providing quality, Main Roads Standards work.

Job tasks and responsibilities:

Operation of pedestrian machines

Work alone or in a team

Leading hand of a small team

Marking and Remarking of Large and Small projects

Complete work to high quality standards

APPLY HERE

27. HR Drivers for Inter and Intrastate

Full Time job

LOOKING for an experienced professional HR driver to join our team to drive a Truck & Dog combo.

Must have:

Clean driving history

Can do Attitude

Ability to complete paperwork accurately and completely

Understanding of exclusion zones and OH&S

APPLY HERE

28. MC Driver for Inter and Intrastate

Full Time job

LOOKING for an experienced professional MC driver to join our team.

You will be pulling B-double tautliners interstate or vans loaded with white goods to North Qld and/or Brisbane Metro and surrounds.

This position requires physical ability as unloading may be required at multiple warehouses.

APPLY HERE

29. Business Manager - Disability Employment Services

Full Time job, Gympie

AS THE Business Manager, your focus will be to lead, support and further develop a high performing Employment Services team.

Competitive salary + performance incentives

Challenging and exciting management role

Australian owned International Human Services Organisation

Attractive site-based performance incentives

APPLY HERE

30. Assistant Manager Gympie at Hungry Jack's

Full Time job, Gympie

DEVELOP and coach your team whilst growing business profitability. Implement in-store marketing and manage stock.

$47,800 + Super + Bonus

APPLY HERE

31. Dentist, Gympie

WE ARE seeking a loyal, friendly, enthusiastic and caring Dentist who enjoys working in a fast-paced and team-oriented environment.

The position would suit a reliable dentist seeking a long-term career.

APPLY HERE

32. Co-ordinator - Operations (Water Business Unit), Gympie Regional Council

GYMPIE Area - $80,500 and $85,971 per annum and 13% superannuation. - Gympie Regional Council

As the Co-ordinator Operations - Water Business Unit, you will be directly responsible for tasks such as the formation of a centralised work scheduling and dispatch unit and the establishment of a Control Room.

APPLY HERE

33. Pharmacist, Gympie

THIS is an exciting opportunity for a highly motivated and customer centric Pharmacist to join our clients growing team in Gympie.

Key Responsibilities:

Day to day management of store, dispensary and team operations

Patient counselling and provide thorough patient care solutions

Accurate dispensing of prescriptions using LOTS pharmacy software

APPLY HERE

34. Process Engineer, Nestle

WE have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Process Engineer to join our Engineering team in the Gympie Factory.

Reporting to the Engineering Manager you will be responsible for developing and implementing maintenance procedures and methods to improve reliability of equipment and manufacturing processes to minimise lost production time

APPLY HERE

mid age car salesman using cell phone in showroom michaeljung

35. Banking adviser, National Australia Bank

AS A Home Lending Specialist you're the first point of contact for a full range of residential lending inquiries in branch.

This is a high volume sales role within our retail network focused on generating lending growth and identifying cross sell opportunities.

APPLY HERE

36. Au Pair On Farm, Gympie

Immediate start

Looking for someone to blend in with our family and offer support to primary school children with homework, cleaning cooking.

Driving children to sports activities.

Feeding livestock also.

Large property with animals and agricultural work also.

Flexibility as we travel away at times.

Full separate accommodation, meals plus $200-250 per week.

APPLY HERE

37. Junior Medical Officer/Emergency Medicine

JUNIOR Medical Officer required between over December 2017 and January 2018.

You must have national medical board registration (AHPRA) in order to apply for this role.

APPLY HERE

38. Grower Services Officer, Gympie

Reputable macadamia processing company

Apply your technical knowledge in a relationship-focused position

Flexible location Gympie / Bundaberg region

APPLY HERE

39. Admin officer, Schuh Group

WE ARE looking to employ a Year 12 school leaver to work in our Gympie office. The successful applicant will be looking for a full time position in Gympie, and possess the following skills attributes:

Articulate

Mature

Personable

Enthusiastic

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral

Sound analytical skills

Please forward your resume and covering letter to info@schuhgroup.com.au

40. Senior Hair Stylist, Gympie

Full time job

IF YOU are an experienced Senior Hair Stylist who thrives on providing exceptional service to clients, self-motivated, energetic and can work as a team, we want to hear from you!

Skills and Qualifications:

Qualified in Hairdressing (Cert III)

Qualified Makeup Artist (preferred but not necessary)

Excellent communication and customer service

Able and wiling to work a flexible schedule

APPLY: hairsalon646@gmail.com