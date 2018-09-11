4 weeks until the billy carts fly down Mellor Street

FROM THE 1990s: Gympie Times photographer Tony Watson leaps out of the way as a entrant in Gympie's annual Gold Rush Festival billy cart race crashes in Monkland St, near the Nash St intersection, after losing a tyre, in the early 1990s. Gympie black and white photographic enthusiast Max Krough took this amazing action picture of the instant of disaster, with the tyre that caused the crash still rolling along the road on the lower right side of the photograph and Mr Watson still in the air as he jumped out of the way.

THE Gympie Gold Rush billy cart races are coming back.

Grab your tools, grab some mates and knock together a billy cart for the Nashy's 500 Billy Cart Challenge which will be held in Mellor Street during this year's Gold Rush Festival.

Gympie Regional Council is calling for locals to get involved in the decades-old Aussie tradition of building and riding billy carts down Mellor Street on October 13.

With $2000 prize money available for the winning team, there's no excuse not to get creative.

Winners will be chosen based on their race times as well as the creativity and physical design of their cart, so entrants are encouraged to put their thinking caps on and get wacky with their project.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran said the billy cart challenge will pay homage to one of Gympie's traditional sports.

"I'm really excited to see billy cart building come back in a new format in 2018," Mayor Curran said.

"Many of us have memories of building and riding billy carts as children. Like any sport, billy cart events always unite community together.

"I encourage you to head down to the Mellor Street precinct to find a good vantage point and check out the competitor's carts, enjoy the entertainment and live music during the Rush Carnivale day.

"The Nashy's 500 Challenge is different in that winners will be judged on their race time as well as the creativity and concept of their billy cart design. The more imaginative the better!".

The Nashy's 500 Billy Cart Challenge will be held from 2.30pm - 4.00pm on Saturday 13 October in Mellor Street. The event is free to enter and is open to all age groups (with restrictions only on the driver's age).

All entries are eligible to win a first prize of $1000, second prize of $500, third prize of $250 or an encouragement prize of $250.00.

Entries are now open online at rushfestival.com.au.

