4 things that happened in the Gympie region over the weekend
Burnett Hwy fatality
A MAN, 66, has died at the scene of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of the Burnett Highway and Neeavie Road, north of Goomeri, on Sunday afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance service spokesman said the crash occurred about 1.44pm.
A vehicle is believed to have rolled and a woman, 60, had been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition, the spokesman said.
No cyclone forecasted
THERE is no sign of North Queensland's potentially worsening cyclonic weather, not around Gympie region anyway.
Fine summer conditions meant big numbers of smiling people at our favourite holiday destinations, especially at the beach.
"We've had a couple of bluebottle stings, but no-one's in strife in the water,” veteran life saver Ron Organ said as he watched from the Rainbow Beach tower over up to 200 bathers and sunbakers.
Marine rescue safe
TIN Can Bay's troubled coast guard service will be fully operational throughout the holiday season, despite internal ructions that threaten its future.
At the same time, a State Government review of the service has been completed and will be made public in the new year.
Expelled former Tin Can Bay Coast Guard commander Phil Feldman says he will be taking the organisation to court if necessary over issues which he says include the use of government and publicly donated money.
Thieves steal 30 bottles from Gympie Bottle-O
POLICE are investigating after thieves broke into a Gympie bottle shop on Saturday morning and stole a large quantity of alcohol.
At approximately 2:45am, two men forced their way into the business in Monkland St before loading at least 30 bottles of spirits into separate bags.
The pair then fled the scene on foot.