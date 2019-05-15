4 people injured in two vehicle crash south of Gympie
FOUR people were injured last night in a two vehicle crash in the Gympie region.
The crash was reported on the Old Bruce Highway last night at 7.46pm near Pomona.
Paramedics including a Critical Care paramedic attended the scene where they treated four patients.
A woman in her 40s suffered leg and facial injuries.
Another woman in her 50s suffered chest and abdominal injuries.
A child suffered chest and neck injuries.
They were transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
A man suffered chest and back injuries and was transported in a stable condition to Nambour Hospital.