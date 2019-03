TWO CRASHES: Paramedics attended two Gympie region crashes only an hour apart on Friday afternoon.

TWO CRASHES: Paramedics attended two Gympie region crashes only an hour apart on Friday afternoon. Matthew Deans

PARAMEDICS attended a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, near Gunalda just after 3pm.

Three patients were transported to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

In another crash that occurred at 4.29pm, paramedics attended a single motorbike crash on Young St.

An adult patient was taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries.